Lea Michele Shows Support for Beanie Feldstein's Funny Girl Casting: 'You Are the Greatest Star'

Lea Michele performed several Funny Girl songs during her time on Glee and previously expressed an interest in taking on the Broadway role

Lea Michele is joining other celebrities in showing her support for Beanie Feldstein following the news that the Booksmart star has been cast as the lead of the upcoming Funny Girl revival on Broadway.

Feldstein, 28, shared the announcement on her Instagram page last week, captioning her post, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true 🥺🥺🥺."

In the comment section below, various stars celebrated the good news, including Michele, 34.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star!" the Glee alum wrote. "This is going to be epic!!"

Michele had previously expressed an interest in appearing in a Funny Girl revival.

The musical was also an integral part of Michele's character on Glee, Rachel Berry. Rachel sings "Don't Rain on My Parade" during season one and later goes on to star in the Broadway revival after graduating.

During a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Michele responded to a fan question about whether she would ever appear in Funny Girl.

"I hope so, I really hope so," she said at the time. "We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon, but I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

However, a source tells PEOPLE that Michele turned down the role years ago when Glee creator Ryan Murphy was involved in a potential revival, "mainly because she thought what was done on Glee was everything she could have brought to the role."

Since then, current producer Michael Mayer obtained the rights and "wanted to take the character in a different direction," the source adds. "Lea has always supported his creative thoughts and thinks Beanie is the perfect person for the production."

Other stars who reacted to Feldstein's casting on her Instagram post included Melissa Benoist, who wrote, "Oh my goodness this is amazing!" Added Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, "I'm booking tickets immediately."

The upcoming revival marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role in 1964.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," Feldstein said in a release last week. "So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true."

She added, "I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!"