Lea Michele Shares Her Hopes for a Filmed 'Funny Girl' Performance: 'That Would Be Great'

"I've talked to a couple of people who have made filmed versions, and it's taxing, but I think if we could make it happen, that would be great," the actress said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 7, 2023 09:33 AM
Lea Michele Variety's 2023 Power Of Women
Lea Michele. Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lea Michele is hoping to one day bring Funny Girl to viewers worldwide.

The actress, 36, said in an interview with E! News this week that she is hopeful that a filmed version of the theater production could be made within the next few months before she departs the role in September.

"I think that's the hope," Michele told the outlet. "I think we would really love to make that happen. I have five more months in the show, so if we could squeeze it in."

However, the Glee alum noted that filming the show is easier said than done, stating, "It's hard. I've talked to a couple of people who have made filmed versions, and it's taxing, but I think if we could make it happen, that would be great."

Michele noted that she'd do anything to make it work, though — even spending extra hours overtime. "If I have to be there overnight, I'll go home, I'll do the show, I'll put my son to sleep, I'll come back. I'll film it," she said with a laugh.

Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Michele plays Fanny Brice in the musical comedy about a girl who dreamed of life on the stage but was told she'd never make it. Along with the iconic "Don't Rain on My Parade," the musical features other popular songs, including, "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People."

The actress revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month that she had originally signed on to Funny Girl until June, but had decided to stay on a bit longer because she was "having the time of her life".

She told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."

"We're [fellow cast members Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes] going to see this until the end," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Funny Girl Producers Set the Record Straight on Beanie Feldstein's Exit as Lea Michele Steps In

Last year, Michele spoke to PEOPLE about the incredible moment when she found out she would play Funny Girl lead Fanny Brice.

"I got the call from my agents that I got the part. I had no idea. I was literally sitting out at Bubby's with my child, feeding him buttered pasta and broccoli. And I get a call from my agents, and they said, 'You are going to be Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.' And as I looked up, I start hysterically crying, and I'm like, oh my God,' " she said.

