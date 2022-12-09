Lea Michele Says She Was Told to Get a Nose Job Because She 'Wasn't Pretty Enough'

In a new interview, the Funny Girl star, 36, revealed how as a young actress she was pushed to try and emulate the Hollywood "ideal"

By
Published on December 9, 2022 08:29 AM
Lea Michele attends the Golden Heart Awards 2022 Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse
Photo: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lea Michele is speaking out about how she was treated as a young actress.

"People would tell me to get nose jobs, that I wasn't pretty enough for film and television," the Funny Girl star, 36, told Town & Country magazine about how she was pushed to achieve Hollywood's "ideal."

The Glee alum managed to persevere in the industry without resorting to surgery while drawing comparisons to her idol, Barbra Streisand, who originated the lead role of Fanny Brice in 1964 — and who recently wrote a "complimentary" note to the Broadway star.

"It was a beautiful, hand-written note that I will cherish," Michele said. "She was incredibly complimentary. It exists. It happened, and now I feel like so many dreams can come true."

"She was an icon for me in my life," she added.

Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Barbra Streisand attends "Tribeca Talks: Storytellers" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty

Despite her affection for the show and her own Broadway success, Michele still feels as though she's in the entertainment legend's shadow.

"I will never be as good as Barbra Streisand," Michele told The New York Times in September.

But Michele does have a long history with Funny Girl. Not only has she been outspoken about her love for Streisand, 80, but her Glee character Rachel Berry played the role of Fanny Brice in a fictional revival of the show, singing many of the musical's iconic songs on the Fox series including "Don't Rain on My Parade," "People," "My Man" and "I'm the Greatest Star."

Recently, the Spring Awakenings alum also reprised another look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele. Jared Siskin/Getty

In October, the Emmy nominee revealed new curtain bangs, which she couldn't help but compare to the wispy fringe she donned during her days on the hit Fox show.

"BERRY BANGS ARE BACK WHATTT," commented one user while another marked the moment as the birth of "Rachel Berry 3.0."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Brunette Ambition author rocked her chic updo at the God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart Awards in New York, where she dazzled in a Michael Kors gold cutout dress on the red carpet and performed on stage with a rendition of "People" from the 1968 musical film.

Related Articles
Lea Michele Golden Heart Awards
Lea Michele Declares 'Bangs Are Back' with New Hairstyle, Jokes Her Husband Told Her Not to Cut Them
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Barbra Streisand attends "Tribeca Talks: Storytellers" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Reveals She Got a Letter from Barbra Streisand — and Called Jonathan Groff Right After!
Idina Menzel attends the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a 'Funny Girl' Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
Lea Michele, Darren Criss Glee Reunion
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Carpool Karaoke Moment with 'Glee' Anthem 'Don't Stop Believin''
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Revival Gets a Cast Album Featuring Lea Michele — and It Drops at Midnight!
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lea Michele Spends Thanksgiving with Family After Macy's Parade Performance: 'So Much to Be Thankful for'
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NYC's Upper West Side. Pictured: Ref: SPL5505660 241122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Lea Michele Performs 'Funny Girl' Song at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold
Amber Riley, Lea Michele
'Glee' 's Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Rumors with Ziwe: 'She Would Probably Say She Doesn't See Race'
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lea Michele Says She Doesn't Mind Not Being Tonys Eligible for 'Funny Girl' : 'I Really Don't Care'
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Glee Reunion with Actor's Wife Backstage at Broadway’s Funny Girl
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have 'Glee' Reunion at Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Beanie Feldstein, Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says She Wrote Beanie Feldstein After Seeing Her in 'Funny Girl' : 'She Was Hilarious'
(l to r): Lea Michele (Fanny Brice), Tovah Feldshuh (Mrs. Brice) in rehearsals for Funny Girl.
Lea Michele Recalls the Emotional Moment She Learned She'd Be Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
THE PRICE OF GLEE KEY ART: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o_oSqJ7fd7IdSTeI7r9h_SWIDx9_f1MC/view?usp=sharing
'The Price of Glee' Exposes 'Poisonous' Side of Fame After 3 Stars' Deaths: 'There's Still Someone to Blame'
Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet; Beanie Feldstein appears at the launch of CODE (RED) to Fight COVID
Lea Michele Says 'Pitting Women Against Each Other' Is 'Sad' Following Her 'Funny Girl' Casting
Olivia Rodrigo Sees Lea Michele in Funny Girl
Olivia Rodrigo Catches Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' and Praises the Star's 'Incredible' Performance
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Receives an Early Birthday Celebration from 'Funny Girl' Crew Ahead of Joining the Show