Lea Michele Reveals She Will Star in Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Until September: 'Such a Beautiful Experience'

Lea Michele's starring performance in the hit production Funny Girl is coming to an end, with the actress saying it's been an "amazing time."

Michele, 36, will sing "Don't Rain on My Parade" one last time for theater audiences at the final performance of the Broadway revival on September 3.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan Thursday morning, Michele said she had originally signed on to Funny Girl until June but had decided to stay on a bit longer because she was "having the time of her life".

She told Kelly Rippa and Ryan Seacrest, "I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience."

"We're (fellow cast members Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes) going to see this until the end."

The former Glee star plays Fanny Brice in the musical comedy about a girl who dreamed of life on the stage but was told she'd never make it. Along with the iconic "Don't Rain on My Parade," the musical features the popular songs "I'm the Greatest Star" and "People."

Last year, Michele spoke to PEOPLE about the incredible moment the actress found out she would play Funny Girl lead Fanny Brice.

"I got the call from my agents that I got the part. I had no idea. I was literally sitting out at Bubby's with my child [Ever, 2], feeding him buttered pasta and broccoli. And I get a call from my agents, and they said, 'You are going to be Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.' And as I looked up, I start hysterically crying, and I'm like, oh my God."

Michele's performance has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, even Hillary Duff took to Instagram to sing her praises.

"Lea, what a treat to see you in this role! You shine so bright … it was made for you!" Duff wrote in the caption.

In an Instagram photo shared on Feb. 23, Michele can be seen soaking up the sun with her son while on vacation from her run as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Alongside a photo of her dressed in costume outside of the marquee at the August Wilson Theatre, she wrote, "The fabulous @jujujuliebee will be on while I'm away! What an incredible 6 months it's been living this DREAM COME TRUE! Got some exciting news to share when I'm back! In the meantime, thank you for all of the love and support during this unbelievably magical time! Love you all."

