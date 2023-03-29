Lea Michele Reunites with 'Ragtime' Cast for 25th Anniversary Concert: 'I've Never Cried So Hard'

Lea Michele had a special reunion Monday night.

The actress took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City for the Ragtime 25th anniversary benefit concert, which featured cast members from the original production — including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman and Judy Kaye — performing the show once again.

Proceeds from the event went to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund), an organization that provides everything from health and wellness to career, life and housing services nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

Michele, 36, was only not even a teenager when she first made her debut in Ragtime's original Broadway company as "The Little Girl," the daughter of Tateh (Friedman).

The show began previews in December 1997 after an out-of-town tryout, opened in January 1998 and played for another two years before closing in January 2000. Michele stayed with the production its first year, leaving in December 1998.

Lea Michele and the original company of 'Ragtime' at the 2018 Tony Awards. Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Years later, in 2006, Michele would land her breakout role as Wendla in Spring Awakening. That show catapulted her to success, leading to television fame on Glee and Scream Queens.

She recently returned to Broadway to play the boisterous Fanny Brice in the revival of Funny Girl — a part that has earned her praise (in the form of endless standing ovations) from critics and audiences alike.

But on Monday night, Fanny was nowhere to be found as a very solemn, serious Michele stepped on stage at the top of the Ragtime anniversary concert's second act to introduce an emotional in-memoriam tribute to late members of the company, crew and staff.

"For the past 25 years, this piece has touched the lives of so many audiences," Michele, dressed in a black Michael Kors dress, said in her speech. "But for me, and for many of us here on this stage tonight, Ragtime forged a family; a family of actors, musicians, producers, stage managers, dressers, crew and creatives — people bonded by more than just the joyous work of putting on a show. We were brought together by the powerful message of this piece and the urgency of the story we had to tell."

She went on to recall her memories of first meeting the cast. "I was 11 years old when we started the show in Canada, and I was starstruck by the company," said Michele. "The talent and power in every individual standing before me was undeniable. Even at the age of 11, I knew we were about to do something so special — not just for us, but for the world. I remember almost everyone's face I saw that first day, and it's so incredible seeing everyone here and reunited, 25 years later."

Following Michele's remarks, composer Stephen Flaherty — who penned Ragtime's Tony-winning score with lyricist Lynn Ahrens — played a musical arrangement of "Journey On," one of the show's most touching tunes. Faces of the deceased were projected on the back screen, including star Marin Mazzie, who died in 2018 at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"It's hard to grasp the fact that we've lost some of this family along the way. But the memory that we created in Ragtime lives in all of us," said Michele. "So let's take a moment, as Marin would say, to remember the joy."

Michele did not sing at the Ragtime concert, but watched from the audience with best friend Jonathan Groff. Just last week, her 2-year-old son Ever Leo was taken to the hospital due to a "scary health issue."

"I'm not ready," she wrote on social media, before the performance began.

"I'm so honored to be a part of this incredible night," Michele wrote in another message. "Reuniting with my Ragtime family after 25 years."

Later, Michele joined the company on-stage for a bow alongside Addyson Evelyn Tabankin, the young actress who played her role.

"I've never cried so hard," she wrote on Instagram, moments before.

Ragtime was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 1998, and won four including best book of a musical for Terrence McNally and best featured actress in a musical for McDonald (her third of six wins).

The musical, based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, captures the American melting pot experience at the turn of the 20th century through the lens of three diverse groups: white upper-class socialites, African-Americans decades after the abolishment of slavery, and newly-arrived Eastern European immigrants. It's known for songs like "Wheels of a Dream," "Back to Before" and "Make Them Hear You."

An anniversary concert was originally planned for April 27, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to McDonald, Mitchell, Friedman and Kaye, the concert also included performances by cast members Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Jack Baumrind, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sandra M. Bonitto, Sherry Boone, Jack Casey, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Kimberly JaJuan, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Kai Latorre, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Anne L. Nathan, Lynnette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Addyson Evelyn Tabankin, Keith Thomas, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Allyson Tucker, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young.

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara stepped into Mazzie's role.

For more information about the Entertainment Community Fund, visit entertainmentcommunity.org.