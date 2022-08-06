Lea Michele Recreates Behind-the-Scenes 'Glee' Photo to Celebrate 'Funny Girl' Broadway Run: 'Dream Come True'

Lea Michele has officially returned to the Great White Way.

The Golden Globe nominee, 35, posed under the Funny Girl marquee at August Wilson Theatre in a photo she shared Friday to Instagram after taking over the leading role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway musical revival.

"A dream come true," Michele wrote in the caption, sharing a nearly identical throwback photo of herself in the same pose under another Funny Girl marquee on the set of Glee.

The casting choice serves as a bit of life imitating art for the actress after her Glee character Rachel Berry achieved her lifelong dream of playing the role on Broadway in the Fox musical series, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

After Feldstein, 29, was announced last year to take the lead in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl since the original premiered in 1964, she debuted in the role (which was originated by Barbra Streisand) in March.

The production had its highly anticipated opening night in April but was met with mixed reviews and only received one nomination at the 75th Tony Awards.

Producers previously announced that Feldstein and costar Jane Lynch would be leaving the show on Sept. 25. However, Feldstein announced last month that her last performance would be July 31 after the "production decided to take the show in a different direction," she wrote on Instagram.

The next day, producers announced that Michele will take over in the starring role in September.

Lynch, 62, who previously starred alongside Michele on Glee as Sue Sylvester, praised the casting decision to Deadline last month. "I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own," she said.

Added Lynch: "I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."

Michele will take the stage as Fanny Brice in Broadway's revival of Funny Girl on Sept. 6.