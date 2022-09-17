Lea Michele Joins TikTok and Recreates Hilarious Video About Her Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele isn't taking her COVID hiatus from Funny Girl lying down.

The actress, 36, joined TikTok and posted her first video just days after announcing she had to sit out a week of Broadway shows due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. And it's a hilarious nod to her starring role.

In a duet with another TikTok user, she lip syncs to an audio of her own voice being interrupted by rapturous applause while singing the show's signature tune, "Don't Rain on My Parade."

"Clearly I can't wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week," she captioned it,

The video shows the Golden Globe nominee in comfy matching pajamas, using a hairbrush as a microphone. Her radiant smile speaks volumes as she mimics the movements from the original post.

The actress reposted the video to her Instagram account, with the caption, "She's on TikTok."

Her TikTok wasn't too far from reflecting the truth, as Michele's first night onstage was full of applause. She received a total of four standing ovations before the end of Act 1, including one after the show's signature tune, "Don't Rain on My Parade." Another two followed in the show's second act.

Only a few days later, Michele posted she was showing "early signs" of the coronavirus. The Golden Globe nominee announced Sept. 11 on her Instagram Story that she tested positive and will be taking 10 days off from her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival as she recovers.

"Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," she wrote. "Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."

"Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out," the Glee alum continued. "We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet."

"This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — You better get ready. See you soon," Michele added.

After she was announced to replace previous star Beanie Feldstein in July, Michele told PEOPLE that speculation of behind-the-scenes drama around the casting decision is not true.

"I saw the show. I wrote her and told her what an incredible job I thought that she did," Michele said earlier this month. "I think that everybody just thinks everything is so drama-filled. I also think that people really love the excitement of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate."