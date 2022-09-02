Lea Michele Says She Doesn't Mind Not Being Tonys Eligible for 'Funny Girl' : 'I Really Don't Care'

For Lea Michele, having the opportunity to play Fanny Brice on Broadway isn't about the potential awards buzz.

"You might think that's the biggest piece of bulls--- that I'm going to say to you all day," Michele, 36, told The New York Times in a profile published Thursday, of not being upset over her ineligibility for a Tony Award due to Beanie Feldstein originating the role of Fanny in this year's Funny Girl revival.

"But I really don't care about that at this point. It's just about being able to play this part," she added.

Funny Girl, which was eligible at this year's Tonys, only garnered one nomination: for Jared Grimes, as best featured actor in a musical.

Michele will take over the iconic lead role of Fanny — originated by Barbra Streisand in 1964 — from current actress Julie Benko starting Sept. 6. Benko will continue to play the role every Thursday beginning Sept. 8. Feldstein, 29, departed the production on July 31.

Lea Michele.

Michele made her Broadway debut at age 8, playing Young Cosette in Les Misérables. She went on to share the stage with Broadway greats Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, as well as Alfred Molina in the 20th anniversary production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Her breakout role was in the Tony-winning 20006 Broadway production of Spring Awakening, which earned her critical praise including a Drama Desk nomination for outstanding actress in a musical. She recently reprised the role for the musical's 15th anniversary reunion concert. The one-night-only event was depicted in the HBO Max documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known. Michele even joined her former costars again in June to perform a number from the musical at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Michele has long history with Funny Girl. Not only has she been outspoken about her love for Streisand, 80, but her Glee character Rachel Berry played the role of Fanny Brice in a fictional revival of the show, singing many of the musical's iconic songs on the Fox series including "Don't Rain on My Parade," "People," "My Man" and "I'm the Greatest Star."

Despite her affection for the show and her own Broadway chops, "I will never be as good as Barbra Streisand," Michele told the Times.

The Emmy nominee also understands that everyone working on Funny Girl "has been through a lot," and plans to make her debut as a newcomer on the production rather than a showrunner.

"I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and be respectful of the fact that this is their space," Michele said.

Tickets for Funny Girl are available at funnygirlonbroadway.com.