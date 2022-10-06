Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have 'Glee' Reunion at Broadway's 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele and Darren Criss had a mini Glee reunion on Wednesday, in a place familiar to them both: a Broadway theater!

Seven years after starring together on the hit Fox series, the actors were together again, Criss, 35, making a visit to see Michele, 36, in her acclaimed performance of Funny Girl.

Criss' wife, Mia, came along for the trip. The pair— he dressed in a maroon coat, which he paired with a navy blue dotted shirt and black jeans, and she in an all-black ensemble with a checkered bag — even posed with Michele for a sweet picture.

Michele, who wore a black bralette top with a dark-colored cropped coat and matching pants, shared the snap of the moment to her Instagram.

"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade' 😂," Michele captioned the post. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss ❤️."

Both Michele and Criss have a history on Broadway. She made her debut on the Great White Way in 1995 at the age of 8, as a replacement in the role of Young Cosette in Les Misérables. Roles in Ragtime and Fiddler on the Roof before her breakout part in the original cast of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying gave Criss his Broadway debut when he replaced Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role. He later starred in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo.

In the comments section of Michele's post, fans couldn't help but rave about seeing her and Criss — who have collaborated together even after Glee — together again.

"We love to see friends supporting friends!" wrote one user as another added, "LOVE YOUR FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH."

Michele made her triumphant return to Broadway last month after a 13-year absence, stepping into the role of Fanny Brice in the musical revival of Funny Girl, which is currently playing at New York City's August Wilson Theatre.

The musical, which showcases the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill classics "People," "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade," also features tap numbers by Ayodele Casel and choreography by Ellenore Scott, a revised script by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and over 150 costumes by Tony-winning designer Susan Hilferty.

Cheering Michele on during opening night was an electric crowd of friends and fans alike, including her fellow Spring Awakening costars John Gallagher Jr. and Gideon Glick, as well as Drew Barrymore, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace, Fierstein, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Also in attendance was Michele's other Spring Awakening and Glee costar, who doubles as her best friend — Jonathan Groff. Prolific producer Ryan Murphy, who worked with Michele on Glee and Scream Queens, was similarly in the show's crowd.

Michele and Tovah Feldshuh, who was also debuting in the production at the time as Fanny's mother, were showered with praise during the musical's opening night curtain call, each getting a bouquet of roses from their company members.

Taking one another's hands, the two actresses shared a group bow before Michele stepped center stage on her own. She made eye contact with a sobbing Groff, 37, in the audience, pointing at him and sending a smile his way before scurrying off backstage.

