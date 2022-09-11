Entertainment Theater Lea Michele Confirms She Has COVID, Will Miss 'Funny Girl' Performances for 10 Days: 'See You Soon' "This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back," Lea Michele wrote on her Instagram Story, confirming that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss 10 days of Funny Girl performances By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 12:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lea Michele. Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Lea Michele has confirmed she has COVID-19. After previously showing "early signs" of the coronavirus, the Golden Globe nominee, 36, announced Saturday on her Instagram Story that she tested positive and will be taking 10 days off from her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival as she recovers. "Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," she wrote. "Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed." Lea Michele Out of 'Funny Girl' Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated' "Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out," the Glee alum continued. "We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet." "This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — You better get ready. See you soon," Michele added. Lea Michele/Instagram Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She previously announced to her 7.5 million Instagram followers that she was "not allowed to perform" for Saturday's shows due to "an inconclusive test result." A source close to the production told PEOPLE that there is "an outbreak among the crew and cast, so they're obviously putting safety first." The insider added that "dozens of understudies will be performing tonight." Bruce Glikas/WireImage When Michele debuted as Fanny Brice on Tuesday, following a 13-year absence from the Broadway stage, she received four standing ovations before the end of act 1 and another two in the second act. After she was announced to replace previous star Beanie Feldstein in July, Michele told PEOPLE that speculation of behind-the-scenes drama around the casting decision is not true. RELATED VIDEO: Funny Girl Producers Set the Record Straight on Beanie Feldstein's Exit as Lea Michele Steps In "I saw the show. I wrote her and told her what an incredible job I thought that she did," Michele said earlier this month. "I think that everybody just thinks everything is so drama-filled. I also think that people really love the excitement of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate."