Lea Michele Confirms She Has COVID, Will Miss 'Funny Girl' Performances for 10 Days: 'See You Soon'

Lea Michele has confirmed she has COVID-19.

After previously showing "early signs" of the coronavirus, the Golden Globe nominee, 36, announced Saturday on her Instagram Story that she tested positive and will be taking 10 days off from her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival as she recovers.

"Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," she wrote. "Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."

"Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out," the Glee alum continued. "We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet."

"This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — You better get ready. See you soon," Michele added.

She previously announced to her 7.5 million Instagram followers that she was "not allowed to perform" for Saturday's shows due to "an inconclusive test result."

A source close to the production told PEOPLE that there is "an outbreak among the crew and cast, so they're obviously putting safety first." The insider added that "dozens of understudies will be performing tonight."

When Michele debuted as Fanny Brice on Tuesday, following a 13-year absence from the Broadway stage, she received four standing ovations before the end of act 1 and another two in the second act.

After she was announced to replace previous star Beanie Feldstein in July, Michele told PEOPLE that speculation of behind-the-scenes drama around the casting decision is not true.

"I saw the show. I wrote her and told her what an incredible job I thought that she did," Michele said earlier this month. "I think that everybody just thinks everything is so drama-filled. I also think that people really love the excitement of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate."