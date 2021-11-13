Lea Michele Says Beanie Feldstein Is 'Incredible Choice' for Funny Girl Revival: 'I Cannot Wait'

"I [got] to do a lot of it on Glee," Lea Michele says of portraying Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, which will be revived on Broadway starring Beanie Feldstein

Lea Michele is looking forward to seeing Fanny Brice's return to Broadway.

The Glee alum, 35, expressed her excitement for the upcoming revival of Funny Girl and seeing Beanie Feldstein's portrayal of the beloved leading lady during an appearance on Thursday's episode of the Little Me: Growing Up Broadway podcast.

"There's been so much talk about me coming to Broadway — and not coming to Broadway!" Michele joked. "Listen, I am so unbelievably excited to see Funny Girl on Broadway. I cannot wait. I had drinks with [director] Michael [Mayer] the other day, and I just think that Beanie is an incredible choice for the production, and I think it's going to be so wonderful. I can't wait to see Jane [Lynch] in it as well."

Feldstein, 28, was announced to lead the revival in August, the first time the musical will return to the Great White Way since Barbra Streisand originated the role in 1964. "Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!!" Michele commented on the casting news.

"I think that a lot of people always put me in the lane with Funny Girl because, of course, I love the show and the music. But I did get to do a lot of it on Glee," Michele told Little Me host Marc Tumminelli.

Michele had a chance to perform as Brice through her Glee character Rachel Berry, who sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" in season 1, before starring in a fictional Broadway revival later in the series.

She later expressed her desire to take on the role for real in a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live. A source told PEOPLE that Michele turned down the role years ago when Glee creator Ryan Murphy was involved in a potential revival, "mainly because she thought what was done on Glee was everything she could have brought to the role."

"There were so many shows and so many roles that I would love to play, and I'm so grateful that Broadway is back now," Michele said on Little Me, adding: "But for me to come back to Broadway… Maybe I am coming back to Broadway!"

