Lea Michele Teases She Has Another 'Very Different' Broadway Show Set for After 'Funny Girl'

The actress is continuing with Funny Girl until Sept. 3

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 10, 2023 01:15 PM
Lea Michele
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Lea Michele has more Broadway on the way.

The Glee alum, 36, is currently starring as Fanny Brice (and breaking box office records) in Funny Girl until she bids farewell to the show on Sunday, Sept. 3. Michele recently teased to Variety that she has another Broadway venture set for afterward, though she didn't give details.

"I already know what it is," she said, adding, "You know it. It's very different musically."

Michele stepped into the Funny Girl role in September, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who led the musical revival when it first opened in April 2022.

Listed among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023, Michele received a tribute from Ryan Murphy for the magazine, praising her Funny Girl performance. He noted that Michele "wasn't afraid" of taking on the role made iconic by Barbra Streisand.

Lea Michele
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

"Her acting: impeccable and nuanced. Her voice: full of joy and despair. She had done the impossible: made Fanny her own, to great critical and commercial acclaim," wrote Murphy. "Older, wiser, stronger, Lea interjected the classic with a new burst of modernity and something singular: here she was playing a survivor and killing it because she herself had survived something. Many things."

He added that Michele had "reinvented herself yet again" and that she "didn't take for granted being the toast of Broadway. In this role, Lea Michele is truly the greatest star."

Lea Michele attends the 2023 Time100 Gala
Lea Michele at the Time 100 Gala in NYC. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While on Live with Kelly and Ryan in March, Michele said she originally signed on to Funny Girl until June but had decided to stay longer since she was "having the time of her life."

"I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience," she said at the time.

