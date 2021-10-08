Laurence Fishburne, Darren Criss, Sam Rockwell to Star in American Buffalo Broadway Revival

American Buffalo is returning to Broadway two years to the date it was originally scheduled to debut

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss are bringing American Buffalo back to Broadway.

The three actors are set to star in the David Mamet play, which originally debuted on Broadway in 1977. The latest production of American Buffalo, which comes from Tony Award-winning director Neil Pepe, will open on Broadway two years to the date it was originally scheduled to debut, beginning performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 14, 2022.

American Buffalo is returning to Broadway for a limited, 16-week engagement, with previews beginning March 22, 2022.

Described as the story of "three small time hustlers" who each "want a bigger cut of the American dream," American Buffalo is "about loyalty and greed," a press release for the production teased, adding that American Buffalo exposes "a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin."

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss to Headline American Buffalo on Broadway Credit: Polk & Co.

Fishburne, 60, stars in American Buffalo as Donny, a man who owns a pawn shop in Chicago. After he sells a buffalo nickel to a customer, Donny creates a plan to steal it back when he becomes suspicious the coin is worth more than he sold it for. Criss, 34, plays Bobby, who helps Donny with his scheme, while Rockwell, 52, stars as Teach, who joins in on the plan.

Robert Duvall starred in the original production of American Buffalo, and revivals of the play featured actors Al Pacino, William H. Macy, Damian Lewis and John Leguizamo, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fishburne has earned a Tony Award for his role in August Wilson's Two Trains Running and previously appeared as Morpheus in the hit Matrix trilogy.

Criss, who broke out in Ryan Murphy's Glee series, has gone on to star in American Crime Story and Netflix's Hollywood. He's also earned an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his work in American Crime Story.