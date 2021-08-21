Laura Osnes Replaced By Anastasia Star Christy Altomare for Disney Princess Concert Tour

The former lead of Broadway's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella was also pulled from a one-night show earlier this summer after failing to meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements

Laura Osnes Out At ‘Disney Princess The Concert Tour’; Broadway’s Former Cinderella Replaced By ‘Anastasia’ Star Christy Altomare

Laura Osnes is no longer the one that they want for the Disney Princess – The Concert tour.

A Disney representative confirmed the news to Deadline on Friday. The 35-year-old actress has been replaced by Christy Altomare, who starred in the Broadway adaptation of Anastasia.

The Disney rep added that the tour "will follow Disney Concerts' COVID-19 safety policy, requiring cast and touring crew to be fully vaccinated, and will adhere to all local health protocols at each tour stop in an effort to maintain a safe concert experience for our patrons, local crews, and the entire touring company," according to the report.

Altomare seemingly confirmed her casting by retweeting reports on Twitter.

Last week, Page Six reported that Osnes was fired from a one-night-only performance of Crazy for You due to her COVID-19 vaccine status. A representative for Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York — where the performance is scheduled to take place August 29 — confirmed her exit, but did not comment on why.

"The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result," said a rep for the Guild Hall.

The theater's artistic director told the outlet in a separate statement that Guild Hall has "a requirement now along the lines of what Actors' Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances."

"We're sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again," the artistic director added. "We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences."

The Little Mermaid's Sierra Boggess replaced Osnes for the Hamptons performance in the show directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

On Monday, Osnes criticized the report for having "generated a firestorm" of hate from what she called "erroneous allegations" made by the publication. The former lead of Broadway's Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella did confirm that her vaccination status impacted her ability to perform in New York.

"I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine," the theater star said in a statement on Instagram.

Osnes said that she had not been "pressed" to open up about her vaccination status as the report suggested, calling it a "drama-free" transition. She also suggested that Guild Hall had not offered her the option to test negative, though representatives had previously told Page Six that it would be allowed.

"I would have tested in a heartbeat — something that I have been doing for months, and will continue to do so, in order to keep working safely," Osnes shared.

In late July, Broadway announced that vaccinations will be required for performers, backstage crew, and staffers in all 41 theaters in New York City when they begin to reopen. Audiences must bring their mask and provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend a show.

"As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I'm pleased that the theatre owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses," Charlotte St. Martin, the President of the Broadway League, said in a statement.