Kristin Chenoweth to Star as Jackie Siegel in 'The Queen of Versailles' Musical Stage Adaptation

Published on February 24, 2023
Kristin Chenoweth, Jackie Siegel in Queen of Versailles
Kristin Chenoweth (L); Jackie Siegel in The Queen of Versailles (2012). Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kristin Chenoweth is returning to the stage.

The actress and Broadway veteran, 54, will step into the shoes of real-life socialite Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel in an upcoming live adaptation of the 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles, which is set to be "a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune and family," a release states.

"From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream," reads an official synopsis. "Now, as the wife of David 'The Timeshare King' and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida — a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles."

"But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle," the synopsis adds.

The project will see Chenoweth reunite with Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz. (Schwartz, 74, previously composed the music for Wicked.)

As Glinda in the latter show, Chenoweth earned a Tony Award nomination for best actress in a musical. She previously won a Tony for best featured actress in a musical, for her role in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, US poster art, Jackie Siegel, 2012.
Poster for The Queen of Versailles (2012). Magnolia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Produced by Bill Damaschke, the upcoming musical will feature a book by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) and be directed by Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island).

"An industry reading will take place on March 24 in N.Y.C., in preparation for an out-of-town engagement with additional details to be announced," the release states.

Chenoweth celebrated the project on Instagram Friday, writing alongside a screen shot of Deadline's exclusive first break of the news, "IT'S HAPPENING!! 👸 Honored and excited to tell you that we're bringing #QueenOfVersailles to the stage!"

"To produce & star in this, while also reuniting with @wickedschwartz, is nothing short of a dream!! ❤️," she added.

Chenoweth seemed to tease the upcoming show during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month as she promoted her new book I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners and the Rest of Us.

"There is no update," she said when asked by a fan during the segment whether she can share any news about her long-planned Tammy Faye Bakker musical. "That breaks my heart, but I'm digging and working fervently on a new project, brand-new for Broadway."

Chenoweth nodded affirmatively as host Andy Cohen confirmed that the project she's working on is a "totally original new show."

"No, it's brand new. I'm excited," the actress added when Cohen, 54, asked whether it is any of her upcoming projects she has previously discussed on WWHL.

Chenoweth last appeared on a Broadway stage for eight performances of her show Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls in November 2019, according to Playbill. Otherwise, she has been developing a musical based on the life of Faye Bakker — whom Jessica Chastain portrayed in 2021's The Eyes of Tammy Faye — for over a decade, according to a 2019 Playbill report that mentions Chenoweth would star as the late televangelist.

