Kristin Chenoweth Teases Broadway Return with 'Brand-New' Show: 'I'm Excited'

Kristin Chenoweth has a new Broadway show in the works!

During Chenoweth's appearance on Watch What Happens Live Monday as she promoted her new book I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners and the Rest of Us, the actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is working on a still-secretive original Broadway show.

"There is no update," Chenoweth, 54, said when asked by a fan during the segment whether she can share any news about her long-planned Tammy Faye Bakker musical. "That breaks my heart, but I'm digging and working fervently on a new project, brand new for Broadway."

Chenoweth nodded her head affirmatively as Cohen confirmed that the project she's working on is a "totally original new show."

"No, it's brand new. I'm excited," the actress added when Cohen, 54, asked whether it is any of her upcoming projects she has previously discussed on Watch What Happens Live.

Chenoweth last appeared on a Broadway stage for eight performances of her show Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls in November 2019, according to Playbill. Otherwise, the performer has been developing a musical based on the life of Faye Bakker — whom Jessica Chastain portrayed in the 2021 film The Eyes of Tammy Faye — for over a decade, according to a 2019 Playbill report that mentions the Wicked alum would star as the late televangelist.

On WWHL Monday, Chenoweth implied that the production had been indefinitely delayed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress and her fiancé Josh Bryant, who began dating in August 2018 and got engaged in October 2021, had postponed their nuptials for the time being.

Getty

Bryant popped the question on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room before he and the Broadway star enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Fresco by Scotto later that night.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told PEOPLE at the time. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

Chenoweth and Bryant first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing.

When the band was hired to play at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, the soon-to-be couple met once again and started dating in August of that year.