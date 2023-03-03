Kristin Chenoweth and Fiancé Josh Bryant Step Out for Date Night on Red Carpet in Los Angeles

The actress and her musician beau were dressed to the nines Thursday night at the Carol Burnett: 30 Years of Laughter + Love event in Los Angeles

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 01:09 PM
Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Thursday was date night for Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant!

The engaged pair stepped out together at the Carol Burnett: 30 Years of Laughter + Love event in Los Angeles, and were photographed with their arms around one another on the red carpet.

Chenoweth, 54, shined in a beaded one-shoulder gold dress with a fringed hem and matching pointed-toed heels, accessorizing with several pieces of sparkling jewelry.

Musician Bryant was dressed in head-to-toe black, including a black blazer and pants over a button-up shirt and belt in the same color and black shoes.

The outing came two days after Chenoweth shared a black-and-white photo of her fiancé, which she captioned sweetly, "Every day you make my day better. I'm so lucky to know you and have you in my life. I love you bucks! @joshbguitar."

"Love you babe ❤️," Bryant wrote in a comment.

Chenoweth and Bryant began dating in August 2018 after his band Backroad Anthem was hired to play her nephew's wedding that year, two years after playing her niece's wedding. The couple grew closer as they quarantined together during the pandemic.

Bryant, a country-rock musician, popped the question on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room in October 2021.

"I've been the runaway bride," the actress, singer and Broadway star told PEOPLE at the time. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

Kirstin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant. Getty

PEOPLE later confirmed in July 2022 that the happily engaged couple was postponing their wedding plans.

The Emmy and Tony Award winner recently joked that she's "still" engaged to Bryant on a January episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials.

"We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic and their busy careers have kept the wedding date on the horizon.

"We've talked about like, 'Just go off and do it' — I know that, but my mother is like, 'If you do that to me … don't do that to the family,' " Chenoweth explained. "So, we're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]."

