Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Perform Wicked Duet 18 Years After Broadway Show's Debut

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba when the musical first premiered on Broadway in October 2003

Because they know each other, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel have been changed "For Good."

On Sunday evening, the former Wicked costars appeared together at the Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back event on CBS, where they performed the song "For Good" from the hit award-winning musical.

Taking the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Chenoweth, 53, and Menzel, 50, stood together before a masked crowd to perform their set.

Throughout the emotional performance, the longtime friends held hands at select moments while smiling at each other. They wrapped the duet with a hug.

Perhaps inspired by the costumes of their iconic characters, Menzel performed in a black, long-sleeved dress, while Chenoweth wore a bubblegum pink gown.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Chenoweth, Menzel and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Glinda, Elphaba and The Wizard, respectively.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West from the Judy Garland movie adaptation of the Wizard of Oz.

While attending magic school, Elphaba befriends Galinda (who later changes her name to Glinda the Good Witch), only to fall from grace after she discovers the truth behind the Wizard of Oz.

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award. A film based on the musical is also currently in pre-production, with In the Heights' Jon M. Chu set to direct.