"I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person," Kristin Chenoweth said of Ariana Grande playing Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film

Kristin Chenoweth Cried When Ariana Grande Was Cast as Glinda in Wicked Film: 'Love Her So Much'

Kristin Chenoweth couldn't have been happier — and more emotional! — to learn about Ariana Grande's casting in the Wicked film adaptation.

On Wednesday's episode of the Today show, the Broadway veteran told Savannah Guthrie she couldn't be happier about Grande taking on the role of Glinda the Good Witch, which Chenoweth, 53, originated on the Broadway stage back in 2003.

"I love her so much; I've known her since she was 10," said the star of Grande, 28. "I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person. And I think she's gonna nail it."

Chenoweth also praised the "7 Rings" singer for being "really, really funny" — a trait that will come in handy for the fun-loving character.

"Glinda has to do funny and drama — she has to do it all. And sing high and sing low. And so, there's the girl," she said, admitting of hearing Grande's casting about the part, "I did cry when she got it."

ariana grande and cynthia erivo Ariana Grande (L) and Cynthia Erivo | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Universal Stage Production; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Grande's casting was announced this past November, alongside that of Cynthia Erivo. Erivo, 35, will star as Elphaba (ak.a. the Wicked Witch of the West), originally played on Broadway by Idina Menzel.

Chenoweth congratulated Grande for her upcoming stint as Glinda on Instagram amid the news of her casting, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and the pop star, along with Grande's grandmother, Marjorie, after a performance of Wicked.

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!" Chenoweth wrote in the caption. "The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!! 🧚‍♀️👑🪄 @wickedmovie @wicked_musical #wicked."

A second photo shared by Chenoweth showed a tweet written by Grande in 2011. "Loved seeing Wicked again ... amazing production!" the tweet read. "Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

This past December, Chenoweth revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she and Grande have gone on double dates together.

"We've had some dates — well, not as a couple, which, there's nothing wrong with that — but with other partners," said the Tony Award winner.