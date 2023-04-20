Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Share Plans for Music-Filled Wedding Day: 'Gonna Have One Hootenanny'

Wedding planning is underway for Kristin Chenoweth and fiancé Josh Bryant!

The Schmigadoon! actress, 54, who made an appearance with Bryant at the taping of the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love special, told Entertainment Tonight that things are "going" when it comes to wedding plans.

The pair noted that one of the obstacles they're trying to figure out is who to invite. Chenoweth explained that she has "a really big family," while Bryant said his "family is small."

"When people tell us to just do family, we're like, 'It's gonna be big,'" Chenoweth said.

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As far as wedding details go, Bryant, who is part of the band Backroad Anthem, says he's focused on the music "because I'm all into that."

One thing the couple can count on is their friends to give amazing performances — as Chenoweth explained, "a lot of our friends sing and play."

"It's gonna be a big jam session," Bryant shared. "I think we're not having live music. We're just gonna all jam around."

"We don't need the DJ," Chenoweth joked. "We're gonna have one hootenanny."

The Broadway star and musician put their wedding on hold in July of last year, with Chenoweth explaining on Live with Kelly and Ryan that the COVID-19 pandemic and their busy careers have kept the wedding date on the horizon.

"We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"We've talked about like, 'Just go off and do it' — I know that, but my mother is like, 'If you do that to me… don't do that to the family,'" she explained. "So, we're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]."

Three years after they started dating, Bryant popped the question on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room before he and the Tony Award winner enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Fresco by Scotto in October, 2021 .

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told PEOPLE at the time. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"