Kristin Chenoweth Meets Jackie Siegel After Being Cast as Her in 'Queen of Versailles' Musical

Will the real Queen of Versailles please stand up!?

A month after news broke that Kristin Chenoweth has been cast to play Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel in an upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles, the two met up face-to-face for the first time following Chenoweth's concert — in coordinating sequin looks, of course.

PEOPLE has an exclusive photo from the duo's meeting, which took place backstage at the Artis—Naples in Florida on Saturday, a day after an industry reading of the musical took place in New York City.

The duo were all smiles for the snap. Chenoweth, 54, wore a bedazzled hot pink spaghetti strap dress. She accessorized the look with silver shoes, a matching chain necklace and pink studded earrings.

Siegel, 57, donned a sparkling beige wrap dress with a hot pink "queen of Versailles" sash bordered in gold across her chest. The beauty queen, socialite and TV personality carried a white fluffy shawl, brown heels and a diamond necklace with pink diamond accents. A matching crown sat on top of her head.

Kristin Chenoweth (L); Jackie Siegel in The Queen of Versailles (2012). Santiago Felipe/Getty, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Queen of Versailles musical will feature music by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz — known for musicals like Godspell, Pippin and Wicked as well as films like Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Prince of Egypt and Enchanted.

Direction will come from Tony nominee Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island) while Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) is penning the book.

According to a release for the musical, the show — produced by Bill Damaschke and Chenoweth — explores "the true cost of fame, fortune and family' first told in filmmaker Lauren Greenfield's wildly astonishing 2012 documentary.

"From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream," reads an official synopsis. "Now, as the wife of David 'The Timeshare King' and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: They're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida — a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles."

"But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle," the synopsis adds.

Poster for The Queen of Versailles (2012). Magnolia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Chenoweth was last on the boards in 2019 and 2016, for two concert runs. The actress — who won a Tony for her role in 1999's You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown — is known for On the Twentieth Century (2015), The Apple Tree (2006), Promises, Promises (2010) and of course Schwartz's Wicked (2003), in which she originated the role of Glinda.

She's also been seen on TV in Schmigadoon!, Trial & Error and Pushing Daises, for which she won an Emmy.

"IT'S HAPPENING!! 👸 ," Chenoweth wrote on Instagram in February news of The Queen of Versailles was announced. "Honored and excited to tell you that we're bringing Queen of Versailles to the stage! To produce & star in this, while also reuniting with @wickedschwartz, is nothing short of a dream!! ❤️."

Siegel was equally excited. "You guys! 💋 Dreams do come true!!! ❤️," she wrote in her own social media post at the time. "Can you believe it? The Queen of Versailles on Broadway? 👑 If that's not enough, guess who's playing me??? @kchenoweth! 💕 Does it get any better than that?" My family 💖 and I are her biggest fans!"

"I can't believe the girl from Binghamton is heading to Broadway…" she added. "Now for the big question, who's going to play David🤴? ❤️👸💋."

In the meantime, Siegel can be seen on The Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, the Discovery+ series that chronicles the long-awaited completion of her headline-making mansion.