'Kimberly Akimbo' Releases Video for 'This Time' Ahead of Broadway Cast Recording Release — Watch

By
Dave Quinn
Published on February 7, 2023 09:00 AM

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo is taking fans behind the scenes of Broadway's acclaimed hit musical, in a new music video for a track from the show's cast recording ahead of its Feb. 14 release.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the visuals for "This Time," the charming and catchy tune that closes the show's first act.

The song, like all in the musical, is composed by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Violet, Shrek the Musical, and Caroline, or Change) with lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, who also writes the show's book.

In the video, cast members Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls U.S. Tour) and newcomers Justin Cooley, Olivia Elease Hardy, Michael Iskander and Nina White are seen in the recording studio, laying down the track.

Handheld footage of the actors backstage throughout the rehearsal process is spliced in, including shots of the musical's crew.

Kimberly Akimbo Musical
Victoria Clark in Kimberly Akimbo. Joan Marcus

Set in New Jersey in 1999, Kimberly Akimbo follows Clark as the story's title character, a funny and bright teenage girl who happens to look like a 72-year-old woman thanks to a disease that causes her to age four and a half times as fast as normal.

Being trapped inside the physical body of older woman is challenging enough, but that appears to be the least of Kimberly's issues. According to the show's press materials, Kimberly is also "forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges."

"Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side," the show's description reads.

Kimberly Akimbo Musical
The cast of Kimberly Akimbo. Joan Marcus

The musical is based on the play of the same name by Lindsay-Abaire. Jessica Stone directs.

Stone also helmed the musical's debut at the Atlantic Theater Company last fall, alongside choreographer Danny Mefford. Kimberly Akimbo went on to win a slew of honors there, including the top musical prize at the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Drama Desk Awards.

As for whether the accolades will continue at the Tony Awards, theater's biggest honor, the Kimberly Akimbo team will have to wait few more months to see.

Kimberly Akimbo Original Broadway Cast Recording
Kimberly Akimbo Original Broadway Cast Recording. Ghostlight Records

Nominations for the 2023 honors will be announced May 2, with winners revealed June 11 at a ceremony hosted by the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights.

Until then, theatergoers can listen to the Kimberly Akimbo original Broadway cast recording when it drops Valentine's Day on Ghostlight Records. Preorders for the 19-track LP are available now.

Kimberly Akimbo is now playing at New York City's Booth Theatre. For tickets, visit the show's official website.

