Justin Guarini Sings 'Circus' in First Footage from Britney Spears' Broadway Musical (Exclusive)

By
Dave Quinn
Published on May 4, 2023 03:00 PM

All eyes on Justin Guarini!

The actor and American Idol alum channels pop icon Britney Spears in Once Upon a One More Time — the new musical scored by a sea of her hits, set to begin on Broadway later this month.

PEOPLE has the exclusive debut of rehearsal footage from the show that features Guarini and the musical's company performing "Circus," Spears' 2008 hit.

The group are dancing high-powered choreography by World of Dance stars Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), who also direct the show.

Guarini plays Prince Charming in the musical, which follows beloved storybook characters as Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty, Little Mermaid and Princess Pea as they set off to claim their own happily ever afters after a rogue Fairy Godmother drops The Feminine Mystique in their laps. "Circus" serves as Prince Charming's grand entrance at the royal ball.

Once Upon a One More Time will open at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on June 22, with preview performances beginning May 13. The comedy, written by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare), comedy comes after a sold-out run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C, which wrapped in January 2022.

Hits by Spears such as "Oops! ... I Did It Again," "Lucky," "(You Drive Me) Crazy" and "Toxic" are all featured.

Spears, 42, have given the show her blessing. "I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," the Princess of Pop previously said in a statement about the show. "This is a dream come true for me!"

Aside from Guarini, Once Upon a One More Time will also star Great News' Briga Heelan as Cinderella, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in D.C.

Joining the cast for Broadway is two-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (The Wayne Brady Show) as The Original Fairy Godmother, Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda and Tess Soltau (The Good Fight) as Stepsister Betany, plus Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitleyas Princess Pea and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid.

Liv Battista (Belle), Pauline Casiño (Esmeralda), Selene Haro (Gretel), Joshua Daniel Johnson (Brince Brawny), Amy Hillner Larsen (Goldilocks), Justice Moore (Red), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Prince Mischievous) and Mikey Ruiz (Prince Gregarious).

Rounding out the cast are Matt Allen, Jacob Burns, Salisha Thomas, Josh Tolle as Prince Suave, Diana Vaden, Mila Weir,Stephen Scott Wormley and Isabella Yeas.

The rest of the musical's creative team features Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Anna Fleischle (Hangmen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), costume and hair designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Tony-winning lighting designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Beetlejuice), sound designer Andrew Keister (KPOP, On Your Feet!), and projection designer Sven Ortel (Newsies).

David Leveaux (Nine, Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) is serving as a creative consultant on the project.

Tickets for the musical are available now.

