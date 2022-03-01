Julianne Hough to Make Broadway Debut Alongside Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch in Play POTUS

Julianne Hough will make her Broadway debut in POTUS, "a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world"

Julianne Hough is headed to the Great White Way!

The actress and singer, 33, will make her Broadway debut in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, according to a Tuesday announcement on the play's official Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actresses will play the seven women in the title of the play which, according to an official description, is "a riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In an interview with The New York Times, POTUS playwright Selina Fillinger (The Morning Show) said that she started writing it six years ago, adding of her inspiration, "For years, we're had this endless cycle of headlines about powerful men abusing their power, and each time I was fascinated by the women orbiting the men and enabling them."

"The more I started to think about these women, the farce started to write itself," she said.

According to Fillinger, 28, POTUS is not based on one specific individual but "an amalgamation of many men in power."

"I set it in the White House because that's the highest office in the land, but you could set it in any company and any institution and many homes," she told the Times.

RELATED VIDEO: AGT's Julianne Hough Gives Golden Buzzer to 12-Year-Old Aspiring Broadway Singer: "Goosebumps"

While POTUS will mark Hough's Broadway debut, she previously starred as Sandy in 2016's Grease Live and the film version of Rock of Ages in 2012.