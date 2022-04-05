Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show to Feature Surprise Appearances from Cyndi Lauper and More

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that during various nights of the engagement, Groban will host guests like pop star Cyndi Lauper, Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan and more

Josh Groban is returning to his Radio City Music Hall residency in New York — and he'll be joined by a few very special guests over his three shows at the famed venue.

The Grammy and Tony Award nominee's residency, titled Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show, had its first show the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters and entertainment venues in N.Y.C. It's now back from April 7 through April 9 at Radio City.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that during various nights of the engagement, Groban, 41, will host guests like pop star Cyndi Lauper; Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan; Groban's costar from Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and star of HBO's The Gilded Age, Denée Benton; Broadway sensation Freestyle Love Supreme; and NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, with plenty more surprise guests in the wings.

"I'm so grateful to have the gift of performing at the iconic Radio City Music Hall for a whole series of evenings to craft a show unlike anything I've ever done before," Groban tells PEOPLE. "I've asked some friends and fellow artists to join me and I'm humbled by the amazing people who've said yes. The show will have plenty of music but also quite a few laughs and surprises and some really unique collaborations that could only happen on a New York stage. I can't wait to be together with an audience again in one of the greatest venues of the world."

No two shows of the concert performance will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.