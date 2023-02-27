Josh Groban's Dating History

No wonder Josh Groban's catalog of love songs is so convincing: He's been linked to a handful of leading ladies since stepping into the spotlight in the late '90s, and to hear him tell it, he's quite the romantic.

"If I'm in a relationship, I'll go to the ends of the earth," Groban previously told Elle about his love life. "If I'm on the road and we have a conversation, and she says, 'God, I really wish I was there with you right now,' I'll hang up the phone, send a car, and have the plane ready."

Following his first public relationship with actress January Jones, whom he dated from 2003 to 2006, the Sweeney Todd actor has been linked to stars such as Kat Dennings and Katy Perry. In fact, Perry wrote one of her biggest love songs about Groban.

Currently, the singer is dating English actress Natalie McQueen, with whom he went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

Here's a look at Groban's dating history through the years.

January Jones

The Mad Men actress and Groban dated from 2003 to 2006, and attended numerous events together during their relationship, including the American Music Awards, Cannes Film Festival, and the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

In June 2006, the singer's rep, Liz Rosenberg, confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was "taking a break" from one another, and added, "They remain friends."

That November, Groban confirmed to PEOPLE that he was dating again following his split from Jones. "I'm a single guy at the moment," he said at the American Music Awards. "And I'm dating. But it's hard to date when you're like, 'Hi. I'll see you in three months when I'm back from Europe.' "

"It's my first time being single and also kind of, like, famous," he added. "So my b.s. meter is high. I have to make sure I meet the right people. I have a few friends they have to (be approved by to) pass the test."

Groban later opened up about his relationship with Jones to Details magazine (as reported by Entertainment Tonight), saying, "We were madly in love ... It was definitely my longest relationship."

Katy Perry

Following his split from Jones, Groban was linked to Katy Perry in 2009. In 2013, the "You Raise Me Up" singer looked back on their relationship, saying they "skated on the line of dating," per E! News.

"We're very good friends. We met before her first album was even released, and we hit it off because we're both goofballs," Groban told the magazine.

Perry later revealed that her hit song "The One That Got Away" was inspired by Groban, telling James Corden during a livestream, "He's one of my good friends."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018, Groban reacted to Perry's song about him, saying, "I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that."

He added, "It's very sweet of her to say that. I'm very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it too."

When asked about their actual relationship, Groban noted that in the end, they realized they were better off as friends.

"We were both very private and we realized we were better as friends and we've been very, very good friends to this day. She's the best," he said. "I think we're both very taken at the moment, but it's very sweet."

Selma Blair

Groban and Selma Blair were briefly linked in July 2010 when they were photographed on a movie date at The Grove in Los Angeles. However, things apparently fizzled out shortly after, as Blair began dating Jason Bleick.

Michelle Trachtenberg

In August 2011, Groban sparked dating rumors with Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg as they were seen leaving dinner together. Though the two never commented on their relationship status, they clearly stayed on good terms.

In January 2014, Trachtenberg tweeted about the singer, writing, "@joshgroban is gone with the wind fabulous @Andy #WWHL," to which Groban replied, "@RealMichelleT @Andy takes one to know one! ;)"

Kat Dennings

After Beth Behrs introduced him to her 2 Broke Girls costar Kat Dennings, Groban and Dennings dated from 2014 to 2016. The two went public with their relationship at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills in 2014 and made several red carpet appearances together during their relationship, including the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the 2015 Tony Awards.

During a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Groban opened up about his relationship with Dennings, saying that their shared geek status had brought them closer together as a couple.

"Humor is such a huge thing for me, so, you know, the fact that we could talk about Monty Python and all sorts of weird other things, I was like, 'Okay yeah, we're on the same page,' " he said.

Behrs added that her friends were "nerds at heart" during an interview with PEOPLE in 2015. "They're in this crazy business, they're both very calm and mellow and wonderful," Behrs said. "And he treats her like a princess, and it's amazing."

In August 2016, the two split after two years of dating. "It was a mutual breakup," a source told E! News. "They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."

Schuyler Helford

Although it's unclear when Groban started dating actress Schuyler Helford — or when they split — they made their public debut as a couple at the 2018 Tony Awards. The two kept their relationship fairly low-key when they were together, aside from sweet tributes to each other on Instagram.

In October 2019, Helford was by Groban's side as his parents celebrated their 50th anniversary. "Happy 50th anniversary to the incomparable Jack and Lindy Groban who are living proof of lasting love!" she captioned a photo of her and Groban with his family at a winery. "What an incredible week of celebration that I was lucky enough to join in on 🍇🍷"

One of Helford's last posts about Groban was in March 2021, when she documented the singer's attempt at recreating the menu from the since-shuttered Souplantation to cheer her up after al ong day. "@joshgroban surprised me with my own Schuyplantation,'" she captioned a video of Groban laughing in the kitchen. "After a deep dive on the internet, he found the original recipes for my favorite dishes and made them from scratch. The chicken soup noodles were extra soggy the way I love them and it all tasted EXACTLY like the original. Best. Gift. Ever. I'm still in shock. ❤️❤️"

Natalie McQueen

Following his split from Helford, Groban started dating English actress Natalie McQueen sometime in summer 2022.

In August 2022, McQueen shared a photo of what appeared to be Groban performing on stage with the caption, "never been so proud ❤️" The following month, McQueen shared a photo of her and Groban hiking together, referring to the singer as her "boyfriend."

On Valentine's Day in 2023, Groban went Instagram official with McQueen as he penned a heartfelt tribute to the West End actress. "Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy. ❤️" he captioned a photo of them cuddling in bed.

McQueen also shared the photo on her Instagram account, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest ❤️"