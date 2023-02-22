Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Serve Up Scares in Teaser for Broadway's 'Sweeney Todd' — Watch

PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at a new trailer for the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 12:00 PM

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are delving into darkness in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the two stars in a killer new promo for the beloved Stephen Sondheim horror musical, which begins performances Feb. 26 at New York City's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre ahead of a March 26 opening.

The production marks a return to the Great White Way for both Groban, 41, and Ashford, 37. He hasn't been on the boards since the 2016 hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 — a debut role that earned the "You Raise Me Up" singer a Tony Award nomination — while Ashford, a Tony-winning Broadway vet, last starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in 2017's Sunday in the Park with George.

Ashford's since been busy on the small screen, leading the CBS comedy B Positive and playing a series of notable roles in prestige dramas like Welcome to Chippendales and American Crime Story: Impeachment (in which she played Paula Jones).

In Sweeney Todd, Groban will portray the vengeful title role while Ashford will step into the role of Mrs. Lovett, who bakes Sweeney's victims into meat pies in her run-down shop.

The musical, with a book by Hugh Wheeler based on the Christopher Bond play of the same name, follows the pair as they wreak havoc on 1785-set London. The original production, which debuted on Broadway in 1979 starring Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury, won eight 1980 Tony Awards including best musical.

Since then, the show has been hailed as one of Sondheim's masterpieces, featuring songs like "The Worst Pies in London," "A Little Priest," "Johanna" and "Not While I'm Around." The show was revived on Broadway in 1989 and 2005 ahead of a 2007 Tim Burton-directed film adaptation starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

An Off-Broadway immersive production set in a pie shop played in New York City to great acclaim in 2017.

Thomas Kail (Tony winner and husband of actress Michelle Williams) is directing the upcoming revival. The revival will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett, costume design by Project Runway alum Emilio Sosa, set design by Mimi Lien, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jonathan Tunick's full, 26-piece orchestration — under the conduction of three-time Tony winner Alex Lacamoire — for the first time on Broadway since the original production.

Other members of the cast include Tony-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Beggar Woman), Dancing with the Stars champ Jordan Fisher (Anthony) and Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (Tobias).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maria Bilbao (Johanna), Jamie Jackson (Judge Turpin), John Rapson (Beadle Bamford) and Nicholas Christopher (Pirelli) and Jeanna de Waal (Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman) also star. The company is rounded out by Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Megan Ort, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall and Hennessy Winkler.

Tickets for Sweeney Todd are now on sale. For more information, visit SweeneyToddBroadway.com.

Related Articles
Ruthie Ann Miles attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Josh Groban attends the New York Stage & Film 2019 Winter Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Ruthie Ann Miles Will Return to Broadway Alongside Josh Groban in Revival of 'Sweeney Todd'
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Where Is the Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' Now?
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Stephen Sondheim; Patti LuPone
Broadway's Biggest Stars Remember Stephen Sondheim: 'Who Now Will Make Me Better?' Asks Patti LuPone
Stephen Sondheim
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and More Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim with Times Square Performance
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
Hear H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as The Beast for First Time in 'Beauty and the Beast' Anniversary Special
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
josh groban
'Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show' to Feature Surprise Appearances from Cyndi Lauper and More
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Jason Forbach, Into The Woods Broadway
When 'Into the Woods' ' Lead Actor Was Out on Opening Night, It Was an Understudy's Time to Shine
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for 'A Strange Loop'
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Attend 2022 Tony Awards in Support of 'MJ: The Musical'
Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.
Angela Lansbury Receives Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Marilu Henner poses at the "Grease" 50th Broadway Anniversary, Reunion and book launch for "Grease:Tell Me More, Tell Me More" at Sardis on June 5, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Marilu Henner Initially Thought 'Grease' Isn't 'Gonna Be a Hit' on Broadway: 'I Made a Mistake'
Sara Bareilles poses at the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production of "Into The Woods" at New York City Center on May 4, 2022 in New York City.
Sara Bareilles Leads Star-Studded 'Into the Woods' Revival on Broadway This Summer
Gaten Matarazzo
'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo Sets Broadway Return in 'Dear Evan Hansen'