Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Serve Up Scares in Teaser for Broadway's 'Sweeney Todd' — Watch

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are delving into darkness in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the two stars in a killer new promo for the beloved Stephen Sondheim horror musical, which begins performances Feb. 26 at New York City's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre ahead of a March 26 opening.

The production marks a return to the Great White Way for both Groban, 41, and Ashford, 37. He hasn't been on the boards since the 2016 hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 — a debut role that earned the "You Raise Me Up" singer a Tony Award nomination — while Ashford, a Tony-winning Broadway vet, last starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in 2017's Sunday in the Park with George.

Ashford's since been busy on the small screen, leading the CBS comedy B Positive and playing a series of notable roles in prestige dramas like Welcome to Chippendales and American Crime Story: Impeachment (in which she played Paula Jones).

In Sweeney Todd, Groban will portray the vengeful title role while Ashford will step into the role of Mrs. Lovett, who bakes Sweeney's victims into meat pies in her run-down shop.

The musical, with a book by Hugh Wheeler based on the Christopher Bond play of the same name, follows the pair as they wreak havoc on 1785-set London. The original production, which debuted on Broadway in 1979 starring Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury, won eight 1980 Tony Awards including best musical.

Since then, the show has been hailed as one of Sondheim's masterpieces, featuring songs like "The Worst Pies in London," "A Little Priest," "Johanna" and "Not While I'm Around." The show was revived on Broadway in 1989 and 2005 ahead of a 2007 Tim Burton-directed film adaptation starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

An Off-Broadway immersive production set in a pie shop played in New York City to great acclaim in 2017.

Thomas Kail (Tony winner and husband of actress Michelle Williams) is directing the upcoming revival. The revival will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett, costume design by Project Runway alum Emilio Sosa, set design by Mimi Lien, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jonathan Tunick's full, 26-piece orchestration — under the conduction of three-time Tony winner Alex Lacamoire — for the first time on Broadway since the original production.

Other members of the cast include Tony-winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Beggar Woman), Dancing with the Stars champ Jordan Fisher (Anthony) and Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (Tobias).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maria Bilbao (Johanna), Jamie Jackson (Judge Turpin), John Rapson (Beadle Bamford) and Nicholas Christopher (Pirelli) and Jeanna de Waal (Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman) also star. The company is rounded out by Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Megan Ort, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall and Hennessy Winkler.

Tickets for Sweeney Todd are now on sale. For more information, visit SweeneyToddBroadway.com.