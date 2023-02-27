Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen Are Dating: 'So Gosh Dang Stupid Happy'

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen confirmed they are together with a pair of Valentine's Day Instagram posts

Published on February 27, 2023 04:46 PM
Photo: Josh Groban/Instagram

It's Instagram official: Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen are dating!

Groban, who turns 42 on Monday, and McQueen both shared the same photo of themselves — a black and white selfie of the pair laying in bed together — to their respective Instagram pages on Valentine's Day

"Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy," Groban wrote alongside the post, appearing to confirm his relationship status. The actor and singer added a "❤️" to the end of his caption.

Meanwhile, McQueen — a British actress best known for her theater roles in London's West End, including roles in productions of Bonnie & Clyde, Pippin and 9 to 5 The Musical — wrote in her Instagram caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest ❤️"

McQueen, from Essex, England, also appears in a filmed 2019 performance of Kinky Boots: The Musical that received a release in movie theaters and is currently streaming online, per the actress' official website.

She made her professional theater debut at age 8 when she portrayed Young Eponine in a production of Les Misérables, and notably spent time playing multiple characters in a West End production of Wicked during the 2010s.

It is unclear how long Groban and McQueen have been dating, but the actress has shared photos appearing to show Groban on Instagram since at least September 2022, when she posted an image that appears to show her and the Broadway star on a nature walk.

"'Do you know you're Italian?' - boyfriend to a little tree lizard," McQueen wrote in a caption for the post at the time.

On Monday, the actress shared a photo of Groban standing on stage at what appears to be the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City to her Instagram Story as she praised Groban, who is starring in a Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the theater.

"I am so stinkin' proud of you @joshgroban," McQueen wrote on her Story. "You are a wonder ❤️"

Prior to dating McQueen, Groban was romantically involved with actress Kat Dennings, Katy Perry and Mad Men star January Jones at different times, according to E! Online. The "You Raise Me Up" singer also previously dated actress Schuyler Helford.

