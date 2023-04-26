Jordan Fisher on 'Living the Dream' in Broadway's 'Sweeney Todd' and Being a Dad, Husband (Exclusive)

Jordan Fisher is enjoying the power of saying "no."

The actor, 29, who currently stars in Broadway's Sweeney Todd revival, tells PEOPLE exclusively that he's relishing a new role in life — one where he can dictate when to work and, more importantly, when to spend time with his family.

"I define myself as a creative, yes, but ultimately, I'm a dad, I'm a husband," the father of 10-month old Riley William — whom he shares with wife Ellie — says. "I've got dogs and a home. Taking care of that has always been utmost important to me. That being said, you kind of just have to set precedent and boundaries, and boundaries for yourself as well, when to say yes to the right things and when to say no to the right things."

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star also shares that he and his family have a rule about how much time they spend apart when he is working.

"I have a rule of, if a trip that's over two weeks, my family's going to come with me," he says. "We're going to figure that out, however that works, if it's a paperwork thing or if that's, whatever that is. If it's longer than two weeks, I'm not well, my mental health is not in a good place. I miss them too much. They're my recharge. My battery's not good unless I have them around and close by."

The Hamilton alum is currently making waves — and "living the dream," he says — on Broadway in his role as Anthony Hope, the young sailor who befriends the demon barber of Fleet Street (Josh Groban).

Fisher is the first actor of color to play the character on Broadway, according to Variety.

"Over the years, I definitely became a huge Stephen [Sondheim]-phile, if you will, and the show that really opened my eyes to not only him and his power with the pen, but the exhilaration and the thrill that you can experience in a theater," he shares. "That was Sweeney Todd for me. I was about 12-years-old when I saw my first production of it in Birmingham, Alabama. Really great theater company. That is kind of the pinnacle of the beginning of my career and training."

But when he's not on stage, you can find Fisher at home with his wife, son and their dogs.

"This is the thing that I get to do to take care of my family, and that's something that I still really put on a pedestal and I think, rightfully so, and really appreciate and admire in my day to day," he says. "So I try my best, I really do. I try to be as slow-moving and as gently paced as possible. So that longevity really is the big name of the game."

He continued, "And André De Shields also had a really great quote when he won the Tony, he said he gave three secrets to life, and one of them was, 'Slowly is the fastest way to get where you want to be.' And I was like, 'Holy moly, that's one for the books.' Slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be. That stuck with me."

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is now on Broadway.