"Getting back together after 15 years is going to be insane," Jonathan Groff said ahead of the show's 15th anniversary concert in the trailer for HBO's Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary

Watch an Exclusive First Look at the Spring Awakening Documentary Coming to HBO

Spring Awakening is heading to the screen.

In an exclusive first look shared with PEOPLE, stars Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff can be seen reuniting with the rest of the Broadway show's cast in the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Know, premiering May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

"Getting back together after 15 years is going to be insane," Groff, 37, says in the preview, before he reunited with the cast for a one-night-only performance on Broadway last November in celebration of the show's 15th anniversary.

"Through the cast and through the opportunity of getting to play this character," he adds, "I had grown this strength, and it changed my whole life."

"If you were able to see Spring Awakening at the Atlantic Theater [where it premiered Off-Broadway], you got to see something very special," says Michelle, 35, adding: "We, of course, loved our show and loved playing our characters, but the real fun we had was offstage together."

Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Credit: Sarah Shatz/HBO

Groff and Michele starred in the Tony Award-winning rock musical as Melchoir and Wendla, respectively, two teenagers discovering their sexuality in 19th-century Germany. Based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, the beloved Broadway show has been praised for its depiction of such topics as sexual identity, rape, abortion and suicide.

"The things that we confront in this show are not things you can learn in school, and they're things that help people survive," says Lauren Pritchard, who played Ilse.

The trailer offers a glimpse at some throwback footage of the cast bonding behind the scenes, as well as last year's reunion performance and interviews with the cast and crew.

John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Gideon Glick, Jonathan B. Wright, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Brian Charles Johnson, Phoebe Strole, Remy Zaken, Gerard Canonico, Robert Hager, Stephen Spinella and Christine Estabrook also reunited for the musical documentary, along with playwright/lyricist Steven Sater, composer Duncan Sheik, director Michael Mayer and producer Tom Hulce.

Last year, original cast member Pritchard told PEOPLE that she and Groff were the driving forces behind the reunion.

In January 2021, Pritchard and Groff began reaching out to the entire cast and creative team with the blessing of creators Sheik and Sater. "Everyone said yes immediately," said Pritchard, "and by the end of January we had everyone finally reconnected."

Michele recently told PEOPLE that she "never thought" the reunion would actually come to fruition. "In my mind, I was like, ''This is never going to happen.' " However, she added, "The power of Jonathan and Lauren and our mutual love and respect for them as a cast, it was this impossible thing that they made possible."

She added, "To have the opportunity 15 years later to reconnect and reintroduce ourselves to each other as adults having grown and lived so much life was really so healing and wonderful for us."