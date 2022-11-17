Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Play the Witch in 'Into the Woods' Broadway Revival: 'So Excited'

Joaquina Kalukango is taking over the "complex" role starting Dec. 16 through the musical's final weeks

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 08:00 AM
Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Play the Witch in Broadway’s Into the Woods Revival
Joaquina Kalukango. Photo: courtesy of Joaquina Kalukango

Joaquina Kalukango is going Into the Woods.

The actress will take over the role of the Witch in the Broadway revival of the fairy-tale-bending Stephen Sondheim musical starting Dec. 16, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. She'll join the cast through the rest of the show's run at the St. James Theatre until Jan. 8.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Into the Woods family for the final weeks of this magical production," Kalukango says in a statement. "The Witch is so complex. She's terrifying, hilarious, a little neurotic, passionate and brutally honest."

"It's the greatest playground for an actor to get to interpret the lyrical genius that is Sondheim. How fortunate am I that I get to play for a moment in the woods?" adds Kalukango. "It's a show for the entire family and I look forward to seeing everyone this holiday season at the St. James!"

Kalukango won a Tony Award earlier this year for lead actress in a musical for Paradise Square. She was previously nominated in 2020 for her performance in Slave Play. Bernadette Peters originated the role of the Witch in the first 1987 run, and Meryl Streep played the part in the 2014 Disney big-screen adaptation.

Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Play the Witch in Broadway’s Into the Woods Revival Photo credit is Matt Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Photo credit is Matt Murphy & Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The revival is directed by Lear deBessonet with music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. It's dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died in November 2021.

The current cast includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of the Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince before Joshua Henry returns (beginning Nov. 25), Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella before Denee Benton joins the company (beginning on Nov. 21), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Play the Witch in Broadway’s Into the Woods Revival Photo credit is Matt Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Photo credit is Matt Murphy & Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Additionally, Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, Sam Simahk and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

Into the Woods tickets are now available.

Related Articles
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Love to Work with' Brendan Fraser Again: 'One of My Favorite Costars'
Jessica Chastain attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessica Chastain to Make Broadway Return in 'A Doll's House' Adaptation: 'Over the Moon'
Ashley Loren (who plays Satine) in Moulin Rouge https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203349774942745
Broadway Star Ashley Loren Secretly Battled Neurologic Lyme Disease Since Childhood — Now, She's Opening Up
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini attend FYC Netflix Event Rebels And Rule Breakers at Netflix FYSEE
Linda Cardellini Talks Christina Applegate's MS Diagnosis and Their Show 'Dead to Me' 's 'Emotional' End
TodayTix Presents Julianne Hough, at Paradise Club
Julianne Hough Will Sing, Dance and Tell Stories in Four N.Y.C. Concert Dates Next Month
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the opening night of the new play "The Old Man & The Pool" at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on November 13, 2022 in New York City.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Have Broadway Date Night 8 Months After Reconciling
Sissy Spacek’s Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing ‘Rough’ with Mom’s Oscar Growing Up: 'That Thing Is Heavy'
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up
Christine Baranski attends "The Good Fight" Series Finale Red Carpet & Event on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
Christine Baranski Bids a 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to Her 'Good Fight' Character: 'I'll Miss Her'
Heidi Blickenstaff Jagged Little Pill the musical
Broadway Star Heidi Blickenstaff Opens Up for the First Time About Being Sexually Abused from Age 4 to 7
Elisabeth Moss 'The Handmaid's Tale' TV Series premiere
Elisabeth Moss Says It's 'Horrifying' 'Handmaid's Tale' Has Become More Relevant: 'More Than Troubling'
bonnie milligan https://www.dropbox.com/sh/sg72xsfdl38u8y0/AAB8K8kViK_eJxsxQVAUyfoxa?dl=0
After the Death of Her Father, Bonnie Milligan Thought Broadway's 'Kimberly Akimbo' Was Out of Reach
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming 'She Said'
Joni Mitchell - Almost Famous the Musical
Joni Mitchell Sees Her First Broadway Show, 'Almost Famous' : 'Even Better Than the Movie'
Jesse Willliams Jesse Tyler Ferguson Broadway's Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the 'Rare' Opportunity to Revisit 'Take Me Out' on Broadway After Tony Win
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller Says She Was Once Told to 'F--- Off' by Broadway Producer After Asking About Equal Pay
Michael J Fox Reunites with Wendell Pierce at Broadway's Death of a Salesman
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in 'Death of a Salesman' on Broadway