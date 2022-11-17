Tony Winner Joaquina Kalukango to Play the Witch in 'Into the Woods' Broadway Revival: 'So Excited'

Joaquina Kalukango is going Into the Woods.

The actress will take over the role of the Witch in the Broadway revival of the fairy-tale-bending Stephen Sondheim musical starting Dec. 16, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. She'll join the cast through the rest of the show's run at the St. James Theatre until Jan. 8.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Into the Woods family for the final weeks of this magical production," Kalukango says in a statement. "The Witch is so complex. She's terrifying, hilarious, a little neurotic, passionate and brutally honest."

"It's the greatest playground for an actor to get to interpret the lyrical genius that is Sondheim. How fortunate am I that I get to play for a moment in the woods?" adds Kalukango. "It's a show for the entire family and I look forward to seeing everyone this holiday season at the St. James!"

Kalukango won a Tony Award earlier this year for lead actress in a musical for Paradise Square. She was previously nominated in 2020 for her performance in Slave Play. Bernadette Peters originated the role of the Witch in the first 1987 run, and Meryl Streep played the part in the 2014 Disney big-screen adaptation.

Photo credit is Matt Murphy & Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

The revival is directed by Lear deBessonet with music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. It's dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died in November 2021.

The current cast includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of the Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince before Joshua Henry returns (beginning Nov. 25), Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella before Denee Benton joins the company (beginning on Nov. 21), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Photo credit is Matt Murphy & Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Additionally, Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, Sam Simahk and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

Into the Woods tickets are now available.