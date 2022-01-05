Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Sister of Playwright Arthur Miller, Dead at 99: Reports
Copeland was a Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning actress born and raised in New York City
Joan Copeland, the younger sister of legendary playwright Arthur Miller who appeared on both the stage and screen, has died. She was 99.
Broadway World was the first to report the news of Copeland's death, with Deadline adding that the actress died on Tuesday at her home in New York City.
A cause of death remains undisclosed. PEOPLE has reached out to her brother's estate for additional comment, but has not heard back by the time of publication.
A New York City native, Copeland began acting in the 1940s on stage, before becoming one of the original members of the prestigious Actors Studio.
She earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in the 1976 Broadway revival of Pal Joey and went on to win the award in 1981 for The American Clock.
A decade later, Copeland won an Obie Award in 1991 for her performance in Richard Greenberg's The American Plan at the Manhattan Theatre Club Off-Broadway.
In addition to her work in theater, Copeland appeared on the small screen in titles ranging from Love of Life and The Patty Duke Show to All in the Family, Chicago Hope, NYPD Blue and ER.
She enjoyed a recurring role as Judge Rebecca Stein from 1991 to 2001 on Law & Order and also appeared in various daytime soap operas over the years including Search for Tomorrow and One Life to Live.
Her film work included 2009's The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, written and directed by her niece Rebecca Miller. Copeland also voiced the role of Tanana in Disney's Brother Bear in 2003.
She is survived by son Eric Kupchik.