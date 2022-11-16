Jessica Chastain to Make Broadway Return in 'A Doll's House' Adaptation: 'Over the Moon'

Jessica Chastain is making her Broadway comeback.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Oscar-winning actress, 45, will star in an "upcoming modernized take" on Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen's play A Doll's House, set to be directed by Jamie Lloyd and written by playwright Amy Herzog.

A Doll's House first premiered in 1879 at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark, and follows the power imbalance between a man and his wife as she attempts to assert her own freedom, according to the outlet.

In a statement obtained by THR Wednesday, Chastain wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed initial rehearsals for the project — originally set to be staged in the West End in London — before they decided to bring the project to Broadway.

"When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House," Chastain wrote in a statement. "We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us."

"While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt," she added. "New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Chastain, who most recently starred in the Netflix movie The Good Nurse, wrote in the statement that she is excited to work with Lloyd and Herzog "in this city that formed me" as she returns to the stage in New York City.

"I hope in the future to work in the West End, but for now I can't wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway," she added.

A Doll's House will make for Chastain's second turn on the Broadway stage after she played Catherine Sloper in The Heiress in 2012.

The actress made her professional debut on the stage in 1998 in a TheaterWorks adaptation of Romeo and Juliet and has appeared in on-stage productions such as a Los Angeles production of Oscar Wilde's Salome in 2006 and a 2009 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello at New York City's The Public Theatre, according to THR.

In addition to Chastain's starring role in The Good Nurse, she also currently appears on the big screen as Maryanne Trump in Armageddon Time and has three upcoming films on the horizon, according to IMDB.