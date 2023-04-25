Jessica Chastain Says Broadway Play 'A Doll's House' Is the 'Hardest Thing I've Ever Done' (Exclusive)

Jessica Chastain stars in A Doll's House on Broadway through June 10

By
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on April 25, 2023 10:55 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jessica Chastain attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage )
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jessica Chastain is putting in the work for her current Broadway run.

As Chastain, 46, appeared at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City on Monday, the Best Actress winner — who was in attendance to honor her The Help costar Viola Davis — tells PEOPLE that acting in A Doll's House is "so fulfilling."

"Doll's House, it's amazing. It's the hardest thing I have ever done," the actress says, when asked how her limited engagement is going.

"What I would give for a prop, it's like [director Jamie Lloyd] was like, 'I am going to put a straight jacket on you and I'm gonna like, give you all these obstacles and you're gonna do one of the most iconic roles in, in our, in the canon,' " Chastain continues, adding of her role as Nora Helmer: "It's not an easy thing to do."

"But I'll tell you, it's so fulfilling to try every night and I'm so excited to be there," the actress tells PEOPLE. "And the response has been very positive."

Jessica Chastain at the premiere of "A Doll's House" on Broadway
Jessica Chastain. John Nacion/Shutterstock

Chastain's role in the show makes for her second Broadway run, following her 2012 role in The Heiress. The actress recently made waves after she seemingly responded to a TikTok video taken after one of her A Doll's House performances in which she is seen declining to sign a fan's copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

In the video, the actress politely tells a fan who presents the book to her: "I can't sign that, just because I'm not doing it," before posing for a selfie.

"I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," Chastain wrote on Twitter last Wednesday. "Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I can't sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

"I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I'm onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse," she added in a follow-up tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Was a 'Little Nervous' to Work with 'Lovely' Friend Eddie Redmayne

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a film adaptation of the best-selling 2017 novel from Jenkins Reid is currently in development at Netflix. Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) is set to write the script, while Jenkins Reid and Margaret Chernin are expected to produce the film, the outlet reported.

Chastain costars with Arian Moayed (Succession) and Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton) in A Doll's House. The show's limited engagement on Broadway runs through June 10 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

