Jessica Chastain Reacts to First Tony Nomination for 'A Doll's House': 'It Is a Dream Come True'

Jessica Chastain is beyond grateful for her Tonys recognition.

The Oscar winner, 46, scored her first Tony Award nomination Tuesday morning for best actress in a play with her A Doll's House performance. The show was also nominated for best play revival, best supporting actor in a play for Arian Moayed, best direction for Jamie Lloyd, best sound design for a play, and best lighting design for a play.

On Instagram, Chastain reacted to the news by sharing a throwback photo of herself as a child.

"If I could tell that girl who yearly recorded the Tony Awards on her VHS that this would happen, it would have blown my world open," she wrote in the caption. "To tell her she'd be living in New York, performing in A Doll's House, and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress… It is a dream come true."

Chastain also thanked the producers "for believing in us." She added, "Everyday [sic] I get to say Amy Herzog's words and act with the most incredible group of artists. @jamielloyd none of this would have happened without you. Love you very much."

Her costar, Succession actor Arian Moayed, said in a statement obtained by New York Theatre Guide about his nomination, "I don't have enough words to describe how honored and excited I am. The only joy greater than this Tony nomination is sharing it with Jessica, Jamie, Amy and the incredible company of A Doll's House."

Into the Woods star Sara Bareilles also reacted to her best actress in a musical nomination.

The singer wrote on Instagram, "I'm skipping and tripping this morning on the great honor of being a Tony nominee as an actor. It means more to me than I know how to express because my deepest hope for being invited into the precious world of theater was that I could honor that invitation with good work. This feels like a day that my effort to show up sincerely has been acknowledged and I'm in tears and in gratitude."

Bareilles, 43, also acknowledged performers who didn't earn nominations this year: "Whether your name is on a list or not I F---ING SEE YOU AND THE WORK YOU DO MATTERS. EVERY DAY YOU ARE LIGHTING UP THOSE ROOMS WITH YOUR HEART AND SOUL AND IT LITERALLY SAVES PEOPLE'S LIVES SO YOU BETTER F---ING RAISE A GLASS TO BEING UNDENIABLE IN THIS WORLD. THEATER PEOPLE ARE THE WINNERS AND IM HONORED TO BE IN THE BIGGEST, WEIRDEST, BRAVEST, MOST HILARIOUS BOAT WITH YOU ALL."



"I love you and thank you for saving me again and again," she added.

Josh Groban, 42, nominated for Sweeney Todd, wrote on Instagram, "What an incredible morning. I'm so unbelievably proud of this show, this cast and creative team. So grateful for these nominations. I hope [Stephen Sondheim] is smiling up there."

Killing Eve alum Jodie Comer said in a statement about her best actress in a play nomination for Prima Facie, "I love getting to play the role of Tessa in Prima Facie, so to receive this Tony Award nomination for my Broadway debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Broadway audiences have been so welcoming to me, so it has truly been an amazing experience. I am grateful to get to speak Suzie Miller's words in her vital and urgent play, and for director Justin Martin, who guided me every step of the way."

Best featured actor in a play nominee Samuel L. Jackson, 74, (The Piano Lesson) said in a statement Tuesday, "It's a thrill to be nominated — this honor is particularly special having been under the direction of LaTanya and getting to continue August Wilson's legacy on Broadway after first performing The Piano Lesson on stage at the Yale Repertory Theater 35 years ago. Thank you to the members of the American Theater Wing and Broadway League. Congratulations to all of the nominees."

The actor's wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who directed the production, added of the show's nomination in the best play revival category, "This glorious recognition of August Wilson's beautiful work, The Piano Lesson, amplifies his legacy and supports it as a living representation of our culture. It honors August and I am overjoyed."

The Tonys ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from New York City's United Palace Theatre on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The Tony Awards: Act One will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Pluto TV.