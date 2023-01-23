Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Have a 'Modern Family' Reunion at 'Take Me Out' on Broadway

The Modern Family alums reconnected for Ferguson's performance in the Tony-winning revival of Broadway's Take Me Out

By
Published on January 23, 2023 10:23 AM
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen Have a Modern Family Reunion at Take Me Out Broadway Performance
Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Photo: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

Modern Family alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen reunited over the weekend during his performance in the Tony-winning Take Me Out revival on Broadway in New York City.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ferguson, 47, shared a photo from inside the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre of his former costar resting her head on his shoulder as the two smiled for the camera.

He wrote, "My soul and heart needed this reunion with @itsjuliebowen. Thank you for coming to @takemeoutbway! I ❤️you Julie."

For her part, Bowen, 52, took to the social-media outlet to post her own photo showing her pointing to a cardboard cutout of her former costar.

She wrote, "Best night at the theater ever! @jessetyler is PHENOMENAL in Take Me Out. The whole cast was perfection. I'm so proud to call you my fake brother, Jesse! I love you!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Indeed, Ferguson is thrilled to be back on Broadway revisiting his role.

"It's great to do another run of this play without any worry about critics and reviews," he told PEOPLE in November 2022 of the production, which re-opened for a limited run after closing earlier that year.

"We've been reviewed and people have loved the show, and we don't have to worry about will we be nominated for things," he continued. "We've already won a Tony for best revival. And I came into this process with a little bit of imposter syndrome just because Denis O'Hare, who originated this role 20 years ago, won a Tony Award for it, and I remember his performance so vividly."

"So it's nice to know that according to the powers that be and the people that vote on Tony Awards, I gave a valid performance," Ferguson added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on New Cookbook, Moving on from Modern Family and "Most Surprising" Thing About Being a Dad

Take Me Out is about Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), a baseball player for the Empires who comes out as gay and deals with disapproving teammates and fans. Ferguson plays Mason Marzac, Lemming's accountant, who is also gay.

According to a synopsis, "Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties and the price of victory."

"It's a rare thing that you get to step away from a piece of work and sort of think about it for a little while," Ferguson added to PEOPLE in November. "And we've gotten to do that quite a bit with this production. We all came back with such deeper understanding of who these characters are."

Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Take Me Out. John Lamparski/Getty

In his acceptance speech at the 2022 Tony Awards, Ferguson said, "Twenty-five years ago, I worked at the Theatre Circle gift shop on 44th Street, which happens to be three doors down from the Hayes Theater, where Take Me Out is playing."

"And I would sit in there and I would be folding my Phantom of the Opera T-shirts and watching actors walk by the windows on the way to their half-hour call and I thought, 'Oh God, I hope that's me someday,' " he continued. "So to stand in front of this community I admire and love so much just means so much to me. I cannot believe I get to do this for a living."

As he thanked his parents for letting him move to New York at age 17 and his colleagues in the play, Ferguson also shouted out his husband Justin Mikita: "I have to brag for a brief moment. Justin was part of the producing team that brought Dana H. and Is This a Room to Broadway this season. I am so endlessly proud of you — and you have incredible taste, obviously."

Take Me Out is playing on Broadway until Feb. 5.

Related Articles
Jesse Willliams Jesse Tyler Ferguson Broadway's Take Me Out
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the 'Rare' Opportunity to Revisit 'Take Me Out' on Broadway After Tony Win
Jesse Williams
Former 'Take Me Out' Understudy Flies Through Snow Storm to Fill in for Jesse Williams on Broadway
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Takes Time to 'Brag' on Husband Justin Mikita as He Wins at 2022 Tony Awards
jesse tyler ferguson and family
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Son Beckett 'Loves to Perform as Well': 'Maybe He Caught the Bug Early'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClADsNJvn27/ jessetyler Verified Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four. My incredible understudy @timmytwright will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands. GO EMPIRES! @takemeoutbway Edited · 1h
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Baby Boy – See His Adorable First Pics!
Ben Plat as ‘Leo Frank’ and Micaela Diamond as ‘Lucille Frank’ in the 2022 New York City Center produc�on of PARADE.
Ben Platt Will Return to Broadway in 'Parade' — Watch Exclusive First Look with Costar Micaela Diamond
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHsMP4uJU1/. Lea Michele/Instagram
Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard Rave After Seeing Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'It Was Made for You'
Justin Mikita /Instagram. JTF Wished HBD by Justin Mikita. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkA1F5XuTua/
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Receives Birthday Love from Husband Justin Mikita: 'So Happy You Were Born'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Celebrate Son Beckett on His Second Birthday
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes He's 'Professionally Lost a Lot of Awards,' but Getting a Tony Nom Is 'Profound'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Actor Ty Burrell attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Netflix's "Ivy and Bean" Los Angeles premiere at Harmony Gold on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Ty Burrell Was Originally Set to Officiate Sarah Hyland's Wedding
Ruthie Ann Miles attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); Josh Groban attends the New York Stage & Film 2019 Winter Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Ruthie Ann Miles Will Return to Broadway Alongside Josh Groban in Revival of 'Sweeney Todd'
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Sarah Hyland visits SiriusXM Studio on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Variety Hosts "The Business Of Broadway" at Second on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of 'Modern Family' Costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding
sarah-hyland-ariel-winter.jpg
Sarah Hyland and 'Modern Family' Sibling Ariel Winter Bond on Wedding Day: 'Sisters For-Eves'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Taylor Swift
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Friend Taylor Swift 'Is the Most Efficient Go-Getter I've Ever Met'