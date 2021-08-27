WATCH: Jennifer Nettles Channels Her Inner Elphaba for 'No Good Deed' on Wicked in Concert

"I want to be Elphaba," Jennifer Nettles admitted in 2007, almost 15 years before she's set to appear on Wicked in Concert, airing Sunday on PBS

Jennifer Nettles is living her dream.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the three-time Grammy Award winner delivers a beautiful rendition of "No Good Deed" from Wicked in Concert, which airs Sunday on PBS.

Nettles, 46, gives her own flair to the popular song which was first sung by Idina Menzel in the musical Wicked, which followed Elphaba's transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West as seen in The Wizard of Oz.

Nettles joins a star-studded lineup of Wicked fans performing in the special, including Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Mario Cantone, Amber Riley, Alex Newell, Gavin Creel, Gabrielle Ruiz, Stephanie Hsu, Ariana DeBose, Ali Stoker and Isaac Powell.

Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth will also appear to host the tribute to the Broadway musical of which they were a part of the original cast in 2003. Wicked In Concert will revisit some of the show's most beloved songs, with reimagined arrangements of "The Wizard and I," "Defying Gravity," "Popular, Wonderful," "For Good" and "As Long As You're Mine."

Nettles has long been open about her love for the Broadway musical, even performing with Menzel on a few occasions. She also performed an acoustic version of "No Good Deeds" for Wicked's #OutofOz series in September 2017.

The Sugarland member revealed her dream to portray Elphaba in the show back in 2007. "Honestly, I would love to do Broadway. I would love to do it, it is a dream," Nettles said on Fox News at the time. "I want to be Elphaba, come on. Who doesn't want to be painted green? I think everybody's got a little Wicked Witch in her."