Jennifer Hudson Shares Video from the Moment After She Became an EGOT: 'I am Overwhelmed'

Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.

Jennifer Hudson is still celebrating after earning an EGOT on Sunday night at the 75th annual Tony Awards.

The singer and actress clinched her first Tony this weekend when A Strange Loop, on which she serves as a producer, won best musical. On Tuesday, she shared an up-close look at her celebration after the show in a video posted to Instagram.

"As I said when I won the Oscar [for Dreamgirls], look what God can do," she said in the video, in which she holds up a champagne flute to toast some of her friends.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Wow !!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am Still receiving and I'm still processing this whole new ground."

"What an honor! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u," she added, repeating: "Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again!"

Hudson, 40, is the 17th person to nab an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (not including those who received non-competitive award recognitions).

The actress won her first of the big four awards, an Oscar, for her role in 2007's Dreamgirls. She is a two-time Grammy winner, having nabbed her first one for her 2009 self-titled album.

The American Idol alum went on to score a Daytime Emmy last year, for the animated short Baba Yaga, which she co-produced and lent her voice to.

Prior to becoming an EGOT winner, Hudson joked to PEOPLE, "I should get two more dogs."

"I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy," she said. "So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."