Jane Lynch Says Leaving Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Early Has 'Nothing to Do with Lea Michele' Coming in

"I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I'm thrilled for her," Lynch said in an interview with Playbill published Tuesday, later adding, "There's no drama here. None"

By
Published on August 10, 2022 12:44 AM
Lea Michele (L) and Jane Lynch
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jane Lynch is setting the record straight about her exit from Broadway's Funny Girl.

After producers of the Broadway revival revealed Lynch's final curtain call would be on Sunday, Aug. 14 – three weeks earlier than previously announced – the actress shared the reason behind her departure from the show in an interview with Playbill published on Tuesday.

"I have a vacation August 14th, and then I had just like five shows after that, and it's a six-hour flight, so I thought, 'Let's end it now,' " she told the publication. "It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea [Michele]."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jane Lynch as "Rosie Brice" during the opening night curtain call for the musical "Funny Girl" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on April 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I'm thrilled for her," she continued of her Glee costar, who will replace Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice. "I love working with [current Fanny] Julie [Benko]. I loved working with Beanie. There's no drama here. None."

In addition to the actress's vacation, Lynch is also planning on attending the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 1, as she was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series thanks to her work on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Lynch, 62, who plays Mrs. Brice in Funny Girl, was scheduled to play her last performance on Sept. 4.

In her absence, standby Liz McCartney is scheduled to perform the role from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4. As previously announced, Tovah Feldshuh will then take over the part on Sept. 6.

In mid-June, Feldstein, 29, announced on Instagram that she would exit the Broadway production on July 31. (It was previously announced that Sept. 25 would be her final bow as Fanny Brice.)

Though rumors swirled that Feldstein had caught the production team off guard by announcing her earlier-than-expected exit via her social media, Funny Girl producers and the actress's rep exclusively told PEOPLE that the exit plan was mutually agreed upon.

"The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post," producers for the show and a rep for Feldstein told PEOPLE in an exclusive joint statement last month. "The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated.

"A month after that decision, Beanie decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st. The producers were aware of and in support of her decision. The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously."

Michele is scheduled to begin performances Sept. 6.

Reacting to the casting announcement, Michele wrote on Instagram, "A dream come true is an understatement. I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway."

