Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Broadway Dates — Listen to 'You Learn'

Suffice to say, Alanis Morissette‘s 1995 track “You Learn” has never been heard like this before.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s groundbreaking international debut album Jagged Little Pill is coming to Broadway in an exhilarating new musical, and PEOPLE’s got the first listen of its world premiere cast performing the tune to celebrate.

Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and company all give new life to the moving and inspiring song. As their cover builds towards its climax, codas of Morissette’s 1998 song “Thank U” are incorporated — showing that Jagged Little Pill will be filled with surprises.

So when can fans see Jagged Little Pill for themselves?

Well, PEOPLE can also exclusively announce that the musical will begin performances at New York City’s Broadhurst Theatre on November 3, with an opening night set for December 5.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 23. Special pre-sale access to tickets will be available to members of the Jagged Little Pill fan club from May 6–7 (sign up at jaggedlittlepill.com), American Express® Cardholders from May 8–15 (americanexpress.com/rewards), and Audience Rewards from May 16-22 (audiencerewards.com).

An original Broadway cast recording is coming at a later dates from Atlantic Records.

Jagged Little Pill is the best-selling international debut album of all time, topping the charts in thirteen countries upon its release and selling over 33 million copies worldwide. Its success earned it a spot on the list of the top 20 best-selling albums of all time.

The album, on which Morissette collaborated with Glen Ballard, won five Grammy awards including the prestigious album of the year. At the time, Morissette was just 21 years old — making her the youngest artist in history to ever win the honor (Taylor Swift has since trumped that record with her win for 2008’s Fearless).

Morissette’s songs on Jagged Little Pill were a jumping off point for the musical of the same name, which had its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge last year. Oscar winning scribe Diablo Cody (Juno) used Morissette’s lyrics to reflect on the hardships of today’s society.

Topics such as addiction, sexual assault, and gender identity are all addressed in the musical — which follows a suburban family, the Healys, as the cracks beneath their seemingly perfect exterior start to show.

In addition to songs like “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” Morissette also crafted a few new tunes for the musical.

Image zoom Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Tom Kitt Matthew Murphy

Tony winner Diane Paulus directs, with movement direction and choreography coming from frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” said Morissette, 44, in a previous press release. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism.”