Jackie Hoffman has never been seen like this before.

The Broadway star and Emmy nominee (Feud: Bette and Joan), 61, is leading The Tattooed Lady, a new rock musical now in previews at the Philadelphia Theatre Company's Signature Roberts Theatre in Pennsylvania.

PEOPLE has en exclusive first look at Hoffman in the title role, which will require the comedic actress to cover her arms and chest with faux tattoos.

She plays Imagena Gibson, one of sideshow's biggest stars who — decades after rising to fame — now goes by Ida Gibson and lives as a grandma and model citizen "happily concealing her shocking past," according to a release.

Ashley Smith for Wide Eyed Studios

"Church is her new tattoo," Hoffman tells PEOPLE of the role. "Some things happened in her life where she went from being this pioneer tattoo artist in the years after she was born in 1905, to this right-wing, stuff, prude woman in 1980 who is completely withdrawn and hides behind religion."

All that changes when "a parade of beguiling characters appear, on a mission to liberate Ida from her self-imposed exile." In the process, they expose the "generational chasms and connections" between Ida and her granddaughter, Joy, helping Joy "find freedom through forgiveness."

"We get the fascinating task of discovering her past," Hoffman notes. "Believe me when I say, there's a lot of s--- that went on!"

Ashley Smith for Wide Eyed Studios

It's a moving, fantastical tale developed and directed by Drama League winner Ellie Heyman (Space Dogs). The show features a score from KPOP composer Max Vernon, with book by Vernon and Obie-winning playwright Erin Courtney.

"It's different than anything I've ever done and far more challenging — which, if you know me, you know I hate a challenge," Hoffman jokes to PEOPLE of the musical. "But it's so different that the second I read it I was like, 'I don't know if my gummy is kicking in but whatever the hell this is, I need to be a part of it.' It's just kind of shocking and strange and beautiful, all at the same time."

Still, Hoffman — known for stealing the show on Broadway with supporting roles in musicals like Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more — does have some regrets about stepping up to the challenge of a leading lady role.

"I used to always bitch about, 'Why am I not on stage more?' and I'm discovering at this point in my career that I was so wrong. I was saying to the director the other day, 'Can I be offstage for this?' " she teases. "It's crazy. I'm never happy!"

Ashley Smith for Wide Eyed Studios

The Tattooed Lady's titular character is loosely based on Maud Wagner, the first known female tattoo artist who died in 1961, and Nora Hidebrandt — a woman who was tattooed using the stick-and-poke technique by her husband in the 1880s, well before the invention of the electric tattoo machine.

Vernon used their tales to tell the story of fictional tale of Ida. The musical aims to celebrate the "resilience of women whose choices have the power to liberate them," while "shattering taboos" and reinforcing "a woman's right to control her body and choose her destiny."

Previous workshops of The Tattooed Lady were staged at Joe's Pub in New York City and at Philly's own Kimmel Center. A Broadway run is on the wish list, though no transfer has been announced yet. (Vernon's first Broadway musical, KPOP, only opens on the Great White Way Nov. 20).

Ashley Smith for Wide Eyed Studios

As for what fans can expect from Hoffman's performance, she tells PEOPLE the fairly dramatic role will have moments of levity.

"There are laughs there — and the first time you always hear them, you don't know where they are, and they are quite shocking," she says. "Unfortunately, with me, comedy is unavoidable. My characters very sharp, but bitter and funny, so I'm sure with just my facial expressions of disgust alone, audiences will be, 'There's Jackie.' "

And while she still is getting used to the process of putting the tattoos on every few days, she's not worried about how people might react to seeing her out in the wild.

"Philly's a tough town, so it's probably a good place to have them right now," says Hoffman, with her signature dry wit. "I haven't gone through schul or anything, which would be freaking hilarious. But tattoos are so commonplace now, nobody probably even notices."

Ashley Smith for Wide Eyed Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's just funny for the people who know me, of course," she continued. "I've sent secret pictures to my best friends, and my husband, and they're like, 'Whoa!' "

They're likely just as confused by Hoffman's involvement in the musical at all. "Those words together — 'Jackie Hoffman Starring, Rock Musical' — are just so hilarious," she says. "But stranger things have happened, I suppose."

The Tattooed Lady is now in previews, with an official opening night planned for Nov. 4. The musical runs until Nov. 20.