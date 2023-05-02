Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee Make History as First Nonbinary Actors Nominated for Tony Awards

There are trailblazers among this year's Tony nominees.

The nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with the musical Some Like It Hot leading with 13 total nods, including J. Harrison Ghee for best actor in a musical.

Ghee and Alex Newell, who was recognized in the best supporting actor in a musical category for Shucked, both became the first nonbinary actors nominated for a Tony, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Glee alum Newell (who, like Ghee, goes by he/she/they pronouns) shared their initial reaction to the morning's nominations by sharing a photo together with Ghee at the 2023 Met Gala the night before.

Newell wrote with the photo on their Instagram Story, "We walked in The Met as Met Gala Virgins and woke up TONY NOMINEES!!!"

Prior to the nominations, Newell explained to Variety why they decided to submit themselves to the best supporting actor category.

"I went based off the English language. The standard has always been a male is an actor and a female as an actress. And I don't like that. Because when I say I'm an actor, I mean that is my profession, the craft that I studied, the craft that I'm doing," said Newell, who plays Lulu in Shucked. "Everyone who does acting is an actor. That is genderless."

"I appreciate that the categories are separate to give cis women, and women in general, an actual fighting chance to win awards in such a male-dominated field," she continued. "If we can create that, we can create more lanes for other people who don't want to stick to those two categories. I think me choosing actor, I hope, will be a spark to use that word as it was meant to the art of acting."

Shucked. Bruce Glikas/Getty

Ghee told Elle in February about their decision to compete in the best actor field this year.

"Staying in was very intentional," said the performer, who plays Jerry/Daphne in Some Like It Hot. "I'm grateful my producers considered and asked me before saying they are going to submit me for consideration, acknowledging I identify in this way. They said that this is how the Tonys are working, this is what we're submitting you as. I appreciate that, and they understand the human that they got in this process, and they know that I'm not going to show up any less than who I am."

Continued Ghee, "Someone else's labels or limits are not going to bound me and my ability to do anything. My artistry and the work will speak for itself. What anybody claims or puts on is extra, and they're trying to place someone else's experience on me. I'm here to be intentional about my ministry and my work. So again, I'm protecting Black joy over here. That's all I'm doing."

Another nonbinary performer, Justin David Sullivan from the musical & Juliet, withdrew themselves from Tony consideration this year due to the gendered categories.

Sullivan explained to Playbill earlier this year: "I was told that I had to choose [the category in which] I felt comfortable, and in that process I struggled a lot," the performer told the outlet in a statement.

"There's nothing more that I want to empower than nonbinary people, to show that it's possible to be nonbinary on Broadway, play a nonbinary character on Broadway and be nominated, and possibly potentially awarded," Sullivan added. "I felt like I couldn't choose. I didn't feel right being in either category because it didn't resonate with me."

Alex Newell at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

In the Variety interview, Newell reacted to fellow nonbinary stars who chose to withdraw from consideration.

"I find it admirable. There's a flip side that's heartbreaking, but that was the only option for someone who does not feel either," said Newell. "It should be a wake-up call. Change is inevitable and it will happen, but we need to move a little faster."

The Tonys ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from New York City's United Palace Theatre on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The Tony Awards: Act One will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Pluto TV.