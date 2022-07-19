Ingrid Michaelson Sings New Song from Musical Stage Adaptation of The Notebook — Watch!

Performances of The Notebook, based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel that inspired the hit 2004 film, begin Sept. 6 in Chicago

Ingrid Michaelson's musical adaptation of The Notebook is coming to life!

In an exclusive look at a new music video shared with PEOPLE, the singer-songwriter — who penned the score of the new musical, based on Nicholas Sparks' bestselling novel of the same name — sings "If This Is Love" from the upcoming show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her longtime partner Will Chase directed the music video.

The pre-Broadway engagement of The Notebook, which tells the timeless love story of Noah and Allie, will begin performances Sept. 6 at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884324c) Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams The Notebook - 2004 Director: Nick Cassavetes New Line USA Scene Still Drama N'oublie jamais Credit: New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

The musical features a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's This Is Us) and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Rent) and Schele Williams, The Notebook will star Jordan Tyson as Young Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie and Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie with John Cardoza as Young Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah and John Beasley as Older Noah.

Also in the cast are Yassmin Alers, Andréa Burns, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Dorcas Leung, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Sophie Madorsky, Liam Oh, Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla and Carson Stewart.

Following the casting announcement, Michaelson shared on Instagram that she is excited for audiences to finally see the highly anticipated stage adaptation, which she has been working on since 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"These humans. These angels. I am beyond grateful for these people and the rest of the cast and team and everyone involved with #notebookmusical. To be able to announce our cast is knocking me over at the moment," Michaelson wrote on Instagram last month.

She added, "We have made something so magical and so human. I can not wait for the world to see. We need some magical human-ness right about now. 📖."

Michaelson announced back in 2019 while co-hosting the Today show's fourth hour that she was penning the score to the musical version of The Notebook. The 2004 film adaptation of the bestselling book starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

"It's been a long process for me," Michaelson said at the time. "But it's been slowly building … I haven't been able to talk about it because we've been in negotiations and getting directors and stuff. But finally, my producers signed off and said this is a perfect way to announce it."

"Oh god, I feel like I've birthed a child," she joked.

Asked by host Hoda Kotb if the songs have been coming easy, Michaelson said "weirdly, yes and no."

"It's so different when you're writing for a character, when you're writing for these other people, than when you're writing about yourself or your own emotions," she said. "So it's been really interesting and really different for me to write from these perspectives. And just the idea of this undying love and of loss and memory — I can't stop writing them. I'm going to have too many."