Hugh Jackman Returns to The Music Man on Broadway Following COVID Recovery: 'Feels so Good'

Hugh Jackman is back on Broadway!

On Thursday, the 53-year-old actor announced his return to The Music Man following a bout with COVID-19.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Jackman is seen wearing a white face mask outside of the production's theater as he shared the happy news.

"I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back," the X-Men star said in the video. "... To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule, but ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway."

Jackman captioned his post: "We're back!!!! C'mon @musicmanbway cast and crew. Feels so good. #broadway."

Late last month, Jackman shared he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

"I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year," the actor wrote in an Instagram caption.

A week prior to his positive COVID test result, Sutton Foster, Jackman's costar in The Music Man, announced that she tested positive for COVID. In her post, she also celebrated the understudies for stepping up.

"Yesterday I tested positive for COVID. At noon Kathy Voytko found out. And last night she went on for Marian Paroo and smashed it," Foster, 46, wrote at the time. "Grateful to Kathy and our incredible company. Grateful to all swings and understudies who keep all the shows going, now and always."

The Music Man cast began their preview performances on Dec. 20. The show will officially open at the Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10, 2022.

Previously, the show had announced that performances were canceled through Jan. 1: "All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday, January 2. Sending you warm wishes for the New Year from the entire company of The Music Man," the show said in a prior statement.