Hugh Jackman Responds to Michelle Williams Saying She Wants to Be in a Greatest Showman Sequel

Michelle Williams isn't the only one who is ready to head back to the circus!

Hugh Jackman is also sharing his feelings on a potential sequel to 2017's The Greatest Showman should the creative team head back to the drawing board, after the actress said she would be up for starring in a follow-up to the musical film.

"Listen, if you know anything about my filmography, you'd know I'm totally against sequels in every shape or form. No more than nine films!" Jackman, 53, jokingly tells PEOPLE at the 2022 Tony Awards nominees event Thursday in New York City.

The X-Men film series star — who was Tony-nominated for his role as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, in which he currently stars — adds, "I'm always open, if they come up with a good idea. Yeah, I'm open!"

Williams (who played Charity Barnum in The Greatest Showman opposite Jackman's P.T. Barnum) told Variety if a sequel was made she would do "another one of those in a heartbeat."

The Oscar nominee, 41, added, "That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing."

The film — which grossed $434.9 million globally — follows circus master P.T. Barnum and features original music by Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It also stars Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Though Jackman may be willing to get back under the big top, he is currently parading around River City in The Music Man alongside fellow Tony nominee Sutton Foster at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

Despite having to delay the show's opening on Broadway due to the pandemic, Jackman tells PEOPLE he "never doubted" that theater would be back in full swing.

"I think there is a huge communal need to come together…so I just knew that at some point we were coming back," he says, adding that choreographer Warren Carlyle kept him motivated as they rehearsed "three to four times a week."