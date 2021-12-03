“This is quite an emotional day for me,” Jackman said in an Instagram video as he began rehearsals for The Music Man on Broadway'E'E

'Emotional' Hugh Jackman Recalls Late Dad Seeing Him in Music Man as He Rehearses for New Production

Hugh Jackman is thinking of his late father as he rehearses for The Music Man on Broadway.

Jackman shared a video of himself standing opposite the theater where rehearsals for the musical are taking place, telling fans, "This is quite an emotional day for me."

"It is such a thrill and honor and today is our first day in the theater. I haven't been in there, I'm about to walk in there now. I'm thinking of my dad because of everything I've done in my career, I'm sure this would have been his favorite," Jackman, 53, said. "He saw me do it in high school in 1984. Dad, I promise you this one's going to be better."

Jackman also said he was honored to be working with top talent for the musical.

"I just feel so honored and humbled to be here on Broadway for The Music Man with this incredible, incredible company," he said. "I walk into rehearsals every day and I'm so blown away that I'm surrounded by the crème de la crème."

In the caption of the video, the Logan star wrote, "Dad …. I promise, this one's going to be so much better!"

Jackman's father, Christopher, died on Sept. 5 on the day on which Australians celebrate Father's Day. The actor revealed the news a day later on Instagram by sharing a photo of his father.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away," Jackman wrote. "And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Jackman, who was raised by his dad in Australia after his mother left, has long been open about his complicated childhood

In 1967, Jackman's dad and mom Grace McNeil moved from England to Australia with his sisters Zoe and Sonya and brothers, Ian and Ralph. A year later, the Tony Award winner was born. When Jackman was 8 years old, his mother left and moved back to England, later taking his sisters with her.

In a 2011 interview with The Sun, Jackman shared that his mom was battling what he later realized was "undiagnosed postnatal depression," but noted that the pair now have a "good relationship."

A year later, he recalled what it was like when his mother left during an emotional interview on Australia's 60 Minutes, per Daily Mail: "I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up. I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye, must have been the way she said goodbye."

"As I went off to school, when I came back, there was no one there in the house. The next day there was a telegram from England. Mom was there. And then that was it. I don't think she thought for a second it would be forever," he continued. "I think she thought it was, 'I just need to get away, and I'll come back.' Dad used to pray every night that Mom would come back."

In an Instagram post in honor of American Father's Day in 2020, Jackman reflected on the lessons he learned from his father.