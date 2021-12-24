Hugh Jackman Applauds Music Man Swing After Sutton Foster's Positive COVID Diagnosis
Jackson called swings and understudies the "bedrock of Broadway" as the community adjusts to COVID
Broadway's The Music Man cast is eternally grateful.
On Thursday, a last-minute cast change forced swing Kathy Voytko into the lead role of Marian Paroo when Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID-19. The Music Man star Hugh Jackman responded with an emotional tribute.
In a speech given post-show, Jackman applauded Voytko, as well as the show's other swings and understudies, who have allowed Broadway performances to go on amid the pandemic.
In the post-show speech, Jackman, 53, who plays con man Harold Hill, brought attention to Voytko's talent and dedication. "They all know 10 roles. Kathy, when she turned up at work, could have had any of eight roles, and it happened to be the leading lady," two-time Tony Award winner Jackman said.
Jackman also revealed that Voytko hadn't rehearsed the role of Paroo until the day of the show. She received a theater-wide round of applause and appeared to get emotional as the crowd cheered.
Jackman's speech continued to show gratitude for the understudies and swings who have balanced multiple roles throughout COVID. "I'm emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent," he said. :The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway."
Foster, 46, contributed to the applause from home. In an Instagram story on Friday morning, the actress thanked Voytko for stepping in, and praised Jackson's kind words. In the same post, Foster revealed her positive COVID diagnosis.
"Yesterday I tested positive for COVID. At noon Kathy Voytko found out. And last night she went on for Marian Proo and smashed it," Foster wrote. "Grateful to Kathy and our incredible company. Grateful to all swings and understudies who keep all the shows going, now and always."
Foster added a line about Jackman's post-show speech, too. "And Hugh Jackman…you are a class act."
The Music Man cast began their preview performances on Dec. 20. The show will officially open at the Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 10, 2022. Tickets can be found here.