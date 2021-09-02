How Broadway's Waitress, Opening Back Up Today, Will Honor Late Star Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero, who originated the role of Earl in the 2016 Broadway production of Waitress, died last year due to complications from COVID-19

When Waitress reopens on Broadway this week, the set will include a special tribute to one of the show's original cast members.

A brand new pie will be featured on the diner's menu board, titled the "Live Your Life" pie in honor of the late Nick Cordero, referencing his recorded single — which he had just begun to perform when he died last year due to complications from COVID-19. Cordero originated the role of Earl in the 2016 Broadway production.

The production shared a snap of the updated menu on Instagram this week, writing: "This week, we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero. His wife, @AmandaKloots, visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring 'Live Your Life Pie.' This special pie name, and moment in the show, will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world."

A representative for the Broadway production tells PEOPLE that a line in the show will reference the "Live Your Life Pie" and that it will be in every production of Waitress, including its national tour, moving forward.

The Talk's Amanda Kloots also shared the tribute on her own Instagram, expressing how much it meant to see her late husband permanently commemorated in the show.

"BROADWAY IS BACK with a 'big ol slice of Live Your Life pie!!!' " she wrote. "Heading to NYC for a very special opening night that will honor Nick!! Thank you to the whole @waitressmusical cast and crew for this special invite and tribute to the original Earl. I'm pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can't wait to be there ❤️❤️❤️."

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

Kloots recently honored the late Broadway star on the one-year anniversary of his death, sharing a montage of images featuring the couple and their son.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots began. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.' "

She went on to say that "there hasn't been a day this year" when her husband wasn't "missed, thought about and talked about."

"Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven," Kloots addressed Cordero. "I know you're just 2 [inches] away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."