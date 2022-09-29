'Hocus Pocus' Broadway Musical Is in the Works, Says Film's Producer: 'I Just Want to Pinch Myself'

Grab your broomsticks, witches — Hocus Pocus may soon be coming to Broadway!

On an upcoming episode of Broadway Podcast Network's The Art of Kindness podcast — shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Thursday release — Hocus Pocus film producer David Kirschner reveals that a stage adaptation of the cult classic is officially underway.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on — and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus," says Kirschner, who created and produced the 1993 Halloween film and also serves as a producer on its upcoming sequel.

He tells podcast host Robert Peterpaul, "I just want to pinch myself, and I'm just afraid that I'm going to be 9 years old and on a little league field again… But it's just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this."

Disney

"It's not just me. It's so many people that brought Hocus Pocus [to life] — from [director] Kenny Ortega and Mick Garris' script and John Debney's score and Bill Sandell's production design, and now a whole new generation are working on it," Kirschner, 67, says.

Though no theater, cast, creative team nor timeline for a Broadway production of Hocus Pocus have been officially announced, Kirschner tells Peterpaul, "I think you're going to be very pleased."

The 1993 film, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the sinister yet hilarious Sanderson Sisters, is set on Halloween night. When Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle in an age-old cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, he resurrects the trio of witches who wreak havoc on the town.

Buena Vista/Courtesy Everett Collection

The new movie will pick up almost 30 years later. In July, Hocus Pocus 2 executive producer Adam Shankman told PEOPLE that stars Midler, Najimy and Parker "just fell right in" with each other on the set of the highly anticipated sequel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy."

Shankman noted that the original Hocus Pocus "was not a hit when it came out," but eventually became "the juggernaut Halloween movie" due to it airing and streaming on various platforms each fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Hannah Waddingham Says People Will "Fall in Love" With 'Hocus Pocus 2'

On Watch What Happens Live! in February, Parker teased that the Sanderson sisters have a few musical numbers up their sleeves in the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

"Yes, there will be a number! Of course, there will be a number — a number or two," quipped Parker when asked about the rumor by a fan via video.

During Disney's upfronts presentation in May, attendees also got a sneak peek of the film, featuring the three leads covering "The Bitch Is Back" by Elton John, as well as an appearance from the zombie with a heart of gold Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones, reprising his role from the first film).

Hocus Pocus 2 will land on Disney+ Sept. 30.