'Hocus Pocus' Broadway Musical Is in the Works, Says Film's Producer: 'I Just Want to Pinch Myself'

Ahead of a Broadway-aimed stage adaptation of the cult classic, the Hocus Pocus sequel will be released Friday on Disney+ 

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 08:00 AM
Hocus Pocus
Photo: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Grab your broomsticks, witches — Hocus Pocus may soon be coming to Broadway!

On an upcoming episode of Broadway Podcast Network's The Art of Kindness podcast — shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Thursday release — Hocus Pocus film producer David Kirschner reveals that a stage adaptation of the cult classic is officially underway.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on — and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus," says Kirschner, who created and produced the 1993 Halloween film and also serves as a producer on its upcoming sequel.

He tells podcast host Robert Peterpaul, "I just want to pinch myself, and I'm just afraid that I'm going to be 9 years old and on a little league field again… But it's just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this."

Hocus Focus
Disney

"It's not just me. It's so many people that brought Hocus Pocus [to life] — from [director] Kenny Ortega and Mick Garris' script and John Debney's score and Bill Sandell's production design, and now a whole new generation are working on it," Kirschner, 67, says.

Though no theater, cast, creative team nor timeline for a Broadway production of Hocus Pocus have been officially announced, Kirschner tells Peterpaul, "I think you're going to be very pleased."

The 1993 film, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the sinister yet hilarious Sanderson Sisters, is set on Halloween night. When Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the Black Flame Candle in an age-old cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, he resurrects the trio of witches who wreak havoc on the town.

hocus pocus
Buena Vista/Courtesy Everett Collection

The new movie will pick up almost 30 years later. In July, Hocus Pocus 2 executive producer Adam Shankman told PEOPLE that stars Midler, Najimy and Parker "just fell right in" with each other on the set of the highly anticipated sequel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy."

Shankman noted that the original Hocus Pocus "was not a hit when it came out," but eventually became "the juggernaut Halloween movie" due to it airing and streaming on various platforms each fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Hannah Waddingham Says People Will "Fall in Love" With 'Hocus Pocus 2'

On Watch What Happens Live! in February, Parker teased that the Sanderson sisters have a few musical numbers up their sleeves in the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

"Yes, there will be a number! Of course, there will be a number — a number or two," quipped Parker when asked about the rumor by a fan via video.

During Disney's upfronts presentation in May, attendees also got a sneak peek of the film, featuring the three leads covering "The Bitch Is Back" by Elton John, as well as an appearance from the zombie with a heart of gold Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones, reprising his role from the first film).

Hocus Pocus 2 will land on Disney+ Sept. 30.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by Matthew Broderick and Their Daughters at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
Bette Midler attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Bette Midler Says Cast 'All Wanted' 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel : '30 Years Later, They Came to Their Senses'
Hocus Pocus 2: The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip
'Hocus Pocus 2' : The Sanderson Sisters Learn About Modern-Day Beauty Secrets in Exclusive Clip — Watch
Doug Jones, Bette Midler
'Hocus Pocus' 2's Doug Jones Jokes About Being a 'Slobbering' Bette Midler 'Fanboy' on Original Film's Set
Hocus Pocus Airbnb
There's an Official 'Hocus Pocus' Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend at Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker's Girls 'Excited' to Meet Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on 'Hocus Pocus 2' Set
Sarah Jessica Parker attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Playing 'Hocus Pocus' Witch Sarah Sanderson
Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'
https://youtu.be/idc0EOmKr30 — 'Hocus Pocus 2': The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for Revenge on Salem in New Trailer
'Hocus Pocus 2' 's New Trailer Brings the Sanderson Sisters Back to Run 'Amok' Across Salem
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Is the Sanderson Sisters' House Real? All About the Real Places from the Original 'Hocus Pocus' and the Sequel
HOCUS POCUS, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, 1993
Original 'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Halloween movies streaming
The 31 Best Halloween Movies to Stream
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' Producer Says Original Trio's Dynamic Was Like a 'Snap Back in Time' on Set
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham Predicts Fans Are 'Going to Fall in Love with' 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'More Than the First'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Return for Disney Sequel