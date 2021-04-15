The York Theatre Company underwent extensive damage due to a devastating flood that occurred on Jan. 4

Hillary Clinton, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing & More Stars Come Together to Save the York Theatre Company

Broadway's York Theatre Company is getting tons of love from a number of A-listers.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, Hillary Clinton, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing, Matthew Broderick and more stars band together to save the historical theater from closing forever.

Brought together by powerhouse Broadway producer Tom D'Angora, André De Shields, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Martha Plimpton, Ben Vereen and Sara Bareilles are also joining together for a one-night-only fundraiser called The Musical of Musicals (The Musical) with Clinton as a special guest.

"For more than 50 years, the York has been a preeminent off-Broadway destination for the development of new musicals," Clinton says in the video.

The York Theatre—where Krakowski worked her first professional job!— is "where musicals come to life," says Vereen, with Bareilles adding the theater "is so important to the NYC theater landscape because it is the only theater company devoted to nurturing new musicals."

The East Midtown Manhattan theater has been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic space is behind on rent and is in need of repair from extensive water damage after a devastating flood that occurred on Jan. 4.

Christy Altomare, Betty Buckley, Lewis Black, Colleen Ballinger, Giancarlo Esposito, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Jose Llana, Kelvin Moon Loh, Telly Leung, Lesli Margherita, Andrea McArdle, Donna Murphy, Isaac Mizrahi, Brad Oscar, Mandy Patinkin, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Mercedes Ruehl, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Michael West and Lillias White will all take part in the musical fundraiser.

In October, Broadway's shutdown was extended to May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadway has been dark since March 12, 2020.

The Broadway League — the national trade association that represents the theater industry — announced that all performances would remain shuttered.

At the time of the initial shutdown order, 31 productions were running with 8 new shows still in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.